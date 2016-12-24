A family home built for relaxation and enjoyment

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise. And today’s feature is meant to inspire all of us to continue having a fabulous summer with warm temperatures, relaxing days, and fun-filled occasions.

The professionals in charge of today’s discovery are architectural firm Canatelli Architecture and Design, situated in Tietê, Brazil. And it is here where they have conjured up a most magnificent family home that seems so ready to commit to all the fun things in life: relaxation, entertaining, socialising, etc.

Scroll on to see what we mean…