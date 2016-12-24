A family home built for relaxation and enjoyment

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise. And today’s feature is meant to inspire all of us to continue having a fabulous summer with warm temperatures, relaxing days, and fun-filled occasions.
The professionals in charge of today’s discovery are architectural firm Canatelli Architecture and Design, situated in Tietê, Brazil. And it is here where they have conjured up a most magnificent family home that seems so ready to commit to all the fun things in life: relaxation, entertaining, socialising, etc.
Scroll on to see what we mean…
Before we come to the ‘fun’ parts of the house, we need to see this structure from outside – and at night, when it’s magically lit up as seen in this image above.
Those crisp-white façade surfaces become positively heavenly with the addition of sharp garden lights. And notice the strong linear designs visible in the pillars, roof cornices, front steps, etc.
Now we get to the fun part – and we start off with the swimming pool. But in addition to providing a cool splashing spot for the family and friends, this backyard area also treats us to a marvellous wooden deck, comfy loungers, a pristinely maintained garden, and even an exterior dining area – you know, for those al fresco meals we all enjoy during summer.
So, what else does this house have to offer?
Of course one needs to take a break from all that fun at some point, and that is when we recommend retreating to this stylish shaded terrace. Here is where some beautiful rattan furniture (made oh-so plush thanks to fluffy pillows) is ready to receive and recharge you for the next socialising event, such as a pool party.
But this house didn’t get left behind when charm was handed out – just feast your eyes on this spectacular terrace complete with a wooden pergola, climbing plants/flowers, and a lush lawn completing the picture-perfect outdoor scene.
But what to do with this space? Well, we could lay down a towel or lounger and enjoy some out-of-the-sun dozing, or we could set up a quaint little cafe-style dining set and enjoy tea (or wine).
What would you use this terrace for?
Fancy a night-time swim under the stars? Then just look at this striking vision of a cool-blue pool sparkling underneath a night sky full of glittering stars. And thanks to the lighting, we can now clearly see what’s behind those glass terrace doors – a bar/braai area, the perfection companion for the pool parties and festive occasions that this backyard spot undoubtedly experiences on a regular basis.
From one body of water to another, let’s see how you can: Boost your garden… with a pond.