South African living: a Pretoria home to inspire you

Lavish, elegance, sophistication, beauty… these are all important words that one can’t just throw around to describe anything. They have to really ring true with the relevant object. Yet, we think you are bound to agree with us that the spaces on today’s homify 360° definitely deserves all these, and more, as descriptive keywords.
The object in question? 3D renderings of a very upmarket residence, created by expert CGI company Liquidmesh Design, located in Pretoria. With their combined knowledge of interior design, architectural beauty and graphic design, they are quite capable of conjuring up visual inspiration for a number of projects, regardless of whether it’s for interior rooms or exterior spaces.
Scroll ahead to see if you agree with us…
Contrary to our usual routine, we kick this tour off in the bedroom – but after viewing its sublime style, can you really still wonder why?
Hardwood floors flaunt such a raw and sturdy look, yet they’re certainly not the most eye-catching feature in here. Is it the sparkling downlighters on the crisp-white ceiling? Maybe the patterned rug underneath the bed? Or how about the quaint and sleek little working space situated in the corner, neatly separated from the sleeping (and, thus, relaxation) space?
Time to see what the living room offers up – and yes, it is the same striking style and lavish appeal that the bedroom promised.
Contemporary furniture and décor pieces adorn just about every available surface, yet the space looks far from cramped or cluttered. That is, in part, due to the generous glass panes situated on the side, allowing an abundance of natural light to flow inside and bounce off the light neutral colours and sleek surfaces.
And we just love how the shapes contrast with each other – a circular side table here, a square coffee table there, etc.
It would seem that every single element in this artistic rendering of a house is meant to be both practical and beautiful. Notice the staircase, which is so much more than a simple bunch of steps designed to lure us upstairs.
The open risers provide a very spacious look, and their midnight-black tone offsets quite perfectly with the sleek white marble floor below.
Our favourite piece in here? It’s a tough choice, but we have to go with those very unique (and charmingly circular) ceiling lights that add a very exceptional and innovative touch to the room.
Although we are only privy to one more interior image of this particular space, it has already been established that these experts’ level of design and commitment to both beauty and functionality is quite unsurpassed.
Just take a look at this bar area with its oh-so dramatic appearance and sophisticated colour combinations. Then again, any room which flaunts lighting fixtures resembling champagne flutes gets our stylish vote of approval!
