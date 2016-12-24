South African living: a Pretoria home to inspire you

Lavish, elegance, sophistication, beauty… these are all important words that one can’t just throw around to describe anything. They have to really ring true with the relevant object. Yet, we think you are bound to agree with us that the spaces on today’s homify 360° definitely deserves all these, and more, as descriptive keywords.

The object in question? 3D renderings of a very upmarket residence, created by expert CGI company Liquidmesh Design, located in Pretoria. With their combined knowledge of interior design, architectural beauty and graphic design, they are quite capable of conjuring up visual inspiration for a number of projects, regardless of whether it’s for interior rooms or exterior spaces.

Scroll ahead to see if you agree with us…