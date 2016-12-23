​13 pictures of interesting and inspiring garages to enjoy

Those of us who appreciate architecture on a deeper level know that it’s created to do so much more than to merely keep us out of the elements. For example, the kitchen is so much more than a space where we cook. Likewise, the garage is not just the spot where we keep our cars – and power tools, and seasonal clothing, and old children’s toys, etc.

A garage forms an integral part of a house’s design, whether it’s attached to the main volume or located separately. And just because it’s not a space that we visit as often as, say the bathroom or bedroom, that doesn’t mean we can’t commit to beauty and functionality when designing it.

So, take a look at 13 of the most stunning garages here on homify for your inspiration.