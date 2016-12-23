Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 pictures of interesting and inspiring garages to enjoy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Cricketers, KSR Architects & Interior Designers KSR Architects & Interior Designers Modern garage/shed
Those of us who appreciate architecture on a deeper level know that it’s created to do so much more than to merely keep us out of the elements. For example, the kitchen is so much more than a space where we cook. Likewise, the garage is not just the spot where we keep our cars – and power tools, and seasonal clothing, and old children’s toys, etc. 

A garage forms an integral part of a house’s design, whether it’s attached to the main volume or located separately. And just because it’s not a space that we visit as often as, say the bathroom or bedroom, that doesn’t mean we can’t commit to beauty and functionality when designing it.

So, take a look at 13 of the most stunning garages here on homify for your inspiration.

1. This open-style space clad in earthy toned stone will make just about any car (however old or neglected) look good.

TERRAZA CAJITITLAN, Arki3d Arki3d Patios
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

2. A glass roof for your garage? Now that’s commitment to sleek style!

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

3. Converting a large and open driveway into a stunning concrete garage is a fantastic way to make your home look both interesting and attractive.

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

4. It is clear that this garage is not for everybody, as it requires certain elements (like glass walls and an über fabulous vehicle), but we still can’t help but admire it.

Folio Design | The Cricketers | Car Room KSR Architects & Interior Designers Modern garage/shed
KSR Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Folio Design | The Cricketers | Car Room

KSR Architects & Interior Designers
KSR Architects &amp; Interior Designers
KSR Architects & Interior Designers

5. See what a stunning difference lighting can make to a space? This looks more like the shoot for an upscale car magazine than a garage.

Private Garage and party room, Tobias Link Lichtplanung Tobias Link Lichtplanung Modern garage/shed
Tobias Link Lichtplanung

Private Garage and party room

Tobias Link Lichtplanung
Tobias Link Lichtplanung
Tobias Link Lichtplanung

6. This simple and sturdy concrete-clad structure is a modern delight – and doesn’t your four-wheeled baby deserve that?

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern garage/shed
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

7. Stone flooring, wooden doors, timber shelves, and open storage units all come together in a refined country garage any car is sure to love.

NI house | SANKAIDO, SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 Rustic style garage/shed
SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂

SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂
SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂
SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂

8. This underground design with its stylish elevator is so very James Bond!

​House in Notting Hill by Recent Spaces Recent Spaces Modern garage/shed Metal Black garage,parking,underground,cars,grid,mesh,screen,lift,car lift,carlift,stair,stairwell
Recent Spaces

​House in Notting Hill by Recent Spaces

Recent Spaces
Recent Spaces
Recent Spaces

9. See how striking the minimalist design can be in its simplicity? We just love how the smooth concrete flooring mingles with the contrasting rocks.

The House supplies a monotonous street with a passing view, Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates Modern garage/shed
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates

Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates

10. We love this industrial style space, which is original, sober and elegant while also providing adequate space for your four-wheeled beauty.

Casa SMPW - Lab606, Joana França Joana França Industrial style garage/shed
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

11. This central, semi-enclosed space relies on a slatted roof design to have filtered sunlight add a magical touch.

Proyecto Quincho en Las Rosas, ARBOL Arquitectos ARBOL Arquitectos Prefabricated Garage
ARBOL Arquitectos

Proyecto Quincho en Las Rosas

ARBOL Arquitectos
ARBOL Arquitectos
ARBOL Arquitectos

12. Sturdy steel and handsome wood combine to form a very sophisticated space – and it goes perfectly well with the rest of the house’s façade.

Park Lane Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Double Garage
Uptic Studios

Park Lane Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

13. This house’s façade integrates a lit-up parking area that looks like it was sent from the future. Ready to lift off?

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
MiD Arquitectura

MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

Which of these garages would you pick for your own home?

