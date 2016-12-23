​4 images of a modern home built with style

The heavens have really blessed us with an abundance of different design styles: classic, Asian, rustic, shabby chic… And although each and every one of these have their own unique features and plus points, we want to focus on the modern style today.

Like all the other styles, the modern style has its distinct touches: a strong linear style, neutral or natural colours, a tendency to avoid overly embellished surfaces, a minimal use of textures, etc. Perhaps the reason why so many people (and designers and decorators and architects) worldwide opt for this style is because it is so perfectly suited for small spaces, as it expertly amplifies the illusion of space.

And of course we can’t forget the fact that it’s so so beautiful, as this modern house we’re viewing today will once again remind us…