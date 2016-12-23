​4 images of a modern home built with style

The heavens have really blessed us with an abundance of different design styles: classic, Asian, rustic, shabby chic… And although each and every one of these have their own unique features and plus points, we want to focus on the modern style today.
Like all the other styles, the modern style has its distinct touches: a strong linear style, neutral or natural colours, a tendency to avoid overly embellished surfaces, a minimal use of textures, etc. Perhaps the reason why so many people (and designers and decorators and architects) worldwide opt for this style is because it is so perfectly suited for small spaces, as it expertly amplifies the illusion of space.
And of course we can’t forget the fact that it’s so so beautiful, as this modern house we’re viewing today will once again remind us…
Remember what we said about a strong linear style? Notice how this entire front façade is made up of lines, whether horizontal, vertical, or diagonal. And due to the railing-type look of the security gate, even the shadows get to participate in a linear dance with the natural light.
Definitely a look that is bound to get noticed by passersby. Shall we see what the insides have to offer?
We’re in the kitchen, where a strong dose of warm reds take control of the colour palette. But even though that is the main tone used in here, we can’t deny that it goes perfectly hand in hand with the neutral creams of the walls, floors and countertops (remember what we said about neutral hues?).
Now this is truly a focal piece, as well as an exquisite reminder that an ordinary staircase can also become a very grand décor element.
But however beautiful this space is, take a look closer: it’s not a myriad of different materials or textures that make up this area, but rather only a handful (wood, stone, and glass), plus a few neutral colours. Yet it’s the way in which it all comes together that makes it so striking.
Isn’t the modern style just grand?
We have time for a quick look at the yard outside, and even here the modern style continues to go strong. All the typical features are here, including clean surfaces—no overly decorated pieces, remember?
Add to all these modern touches (and superb beauty) a spacious yard/garden that is most definitely being taken care of, and we are once again reminded of the staying power of modern design.
