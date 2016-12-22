The small and simple South African prefab that can be yours in just 110 days

Here on homify, we really treat our readers to a myriad of designs: anything from kitchens and gardens to renovated houses and brand-new swimming pools. And when it comes to the different design styles, there are also lots to pick from: modern, Asian, country, etc.
Today we branch out a bit by focusing in something new and unique: the presidential suite of a boutique lodge located in a lush nature reserve along the Durban coastline. Designed by creative firm Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors, this suite concept focuses on comfort, elegance, and a firm link with the lush bushveld background.
To enhance the space’s timelessness and natural inspiration, a firm dose of rustic-style décor was also added in. And oh – did we mention the beach can be viewed from just about any room?
Let’s take a look.
What’s the point of relaxing at a lodge if you can’t get to enjoy the fresh air? Fortunately, this sturdy stone wall ensures perfect privacy while you’re roasting your choice of meats and veggies on an open grill, or simply relaxing by the fire while enjoying the night-time sounds and a glass of wine.
We just love this open living area which is literally open – as in, not only does it share an open-plan area with the kitchen, but due to generous glass doors sliding sideways, it feels like those selection of sleek furniture pieces and rustic décor elements are really placed outside.
Notice the stunning colour scheme of neutrals, with timber surfaces adding both charm and warmth.
Now isn’t this how one’s supposed to cook: with a view of the beach a mere few metres away? But it’s not only the view here that has us so excited, for the kitchen also seems to present ample spaces for both storage and working.
Due to the open layout, all the spaces seem much larger – and that high ceiling definitely also has something to do with it.
Need a kitchen designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…
We’re not sure if it’s the soft neutral tones, the combination of materials, the open layout basking in an abundance of fresh air and natural light, or that super exceptional skylight in the ceiling, but this bedroom just seems so alluring and so fantastic at promising a good night’s sleep!
Yes, we understand that a certain amount of privacy is required for the bathroom, but you can’t deny the appeal of this bathroom. Besides, getting to soak in a very sleek tub while enjoying an ocean view is not something that a lot of us get to experience on a daily level.
Don’t you just love the chic and sleek touches (such as the exquisite lighting and hardware) that contrast exceptionally well with the overall rustic theme?
Definitely a glimpse of a professional we’re looking forward to seeing more of in future.
