The small and simple South African prefab that can be yours in just 110 days

Today we branch out a bit by focusing in something new and unique: the presidential suite of a boutique lodge located in a lush nature reserve along the Durban coastline. Designed by creative firm Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors, this suite concept focuses on comfort, elegance, and a firm link with the lush bushveld background.

To enhance the space’s timelessness and natural inspiration, a firm dose of rustic-style décor was also added in. And oh – did we mention the beach can be viewed from just about any room?

Let’s take a look.