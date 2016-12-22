​The quick and quirky prefab house to steal your heart

With everything, including architecture, continuing to evolve, we have come to accept that “new” and “hot and happening” things are discovered just about every week. Prefabricated houses are no exception, yet this seems to be a trend that took off and have remained a very popular concept, undoubtedly because of their two main benefits: cost-effectiveness and quick construction time.

But even though prefabs have taken the world by storm (especially overseas), a lot of people still think of them as second-rate structures that are not up to code. This may possibly be due to their budget-friendly benefit which leads people to think that they might not be as stable (or good-looking) as a more traditional type of house.

Here’s a quick lesson: they can be as safe and perfect (and beautiful) as any other structure! And this prefab house we’re viewing today might just convince you to agree with us.