​The quick and quirky prefab house to steal your heart

With everything, including architecture, continuing to evolve, we have come to accept that “new” and “hot and happening” things are discovered just about every week. Prefabricated houses are no exception, yet this seems to be a trend that took off and have remained a very popular concept, undoubtedly because of their two main benefits: cost-effectiveness and quick construction time.
But even though prefabs have taken the world by storm (especially overseas), a lot of people still think of them as second-rate structures that are not up to code. This may possibly be due to their budget-friendly benefit which leads people to think that they might not be as stable (or good-looking) as a more traditional type of house.
Here’s a quick lesson: they can be as safe and perfect (and beautiful) as any other structure! And this prefab house we’re viewing today might just convince you to agree with us.
Now isn’t this just a cute way to adorn one’s entrance? Brick framing the front door, stone adorning the lower portion of the front façade, and with a friendly yellow taking control of the colour palette. A thumbs-up from our side, indeed!
We’ve looked and squinted, but we can’t find any evidence that this structure is a prefab house. Built in factories and transported to the desired building sites, prefab homes are assembled and ready at a much faster speed than regular houses – and also at a fraction of the price.
This perspective gives us a striking view of the roof with its curved-shingles look – notice how that tanned brown combines with the stunning yellow of the walls, as well as the lush and cool greens of the lawn and garden.
Take a few steps to the side of the house and we discover the prime hot spot – or, with that shaded overhang, should that be the ‘cool’ spot?
Regardless, this quaint little terrace is perfect for a number of activities, from relaxing in peace with a good book and a glass of wine, to setting up an exterior dining-room set and enjoying an al fresco meal with some fresh air on the side.
We’re inside, and we’ve located the kitchen – and what we see is a blank canvas just waiting to be filled with décor.
Decent storage- and working spaces have been included for the kitchen. And the really clever touch here is that everything (the cabinetry, the walls, the floor) is a monochrome look made up of whites and greys, which will work beautifully with any colours and patterns the owners decide to bring in later.
Cherry-red curtains? Have at it! Cobalt-blue bowls in a polka-dot pattern stacked on the open shelves? Why not?
Speaking of red… Here we discover the very modern bathroom clad in a delicious candy-red tone that adorns not only the small wall tiles, but also floods into the larger blocks on the floor. Isn’t it amazing how this space contrasts with the monochrome kitchen we just witnessed?
What colours would you add in here for décor and accessories? Blue towels? Some potted plants with lush-green foliage?
Before we conclude our tour, we need to take a quick look at the natural wood adorning quite a few areas of the house, including the floor and ceiling beams – and the ceiling, actually.
Few materials are as successful as wood at making a space feel warm, homely and welcoming. And considering the fact that wood can be quite versatile in appearance and usage, it’s no wonder it shows up in just about every design or style imaginable: Scandinavian, rustic, classic, Asian, etc.
