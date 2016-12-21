A simple but beautiful family home with a secure entrance

Living in a simple, straightforward structure? There is no reason why your house needs to be labelled as “boring”, as this creation we’re about to view here on homify 360° will prove.

Located in the bustling city of San Francisco del Rincon in Mexico, where a stately building can be viewed on just about every corner, the Casa FLH (named so by its creators, Lab D Architecture) stands out due to its trendy modern designs and smart appeal.

And what about the interiors? Well, they flaunt the lavish and fashionable use of wood, along with soft creamy colours that present a very relaxing and elegant look. Everything is designed in a practical, functional and very stylish manner, and the structure enjoys its own quirks too.

Let’s take a closer look…