The summer house that's like a dream

Poland – known for being the home of composer Frederic Chopin, for delivering 17 Nobel Prize winners, and for having the oldest restaurant in Europe (the Piwnica Swidnicka, which has been open since 1275!). However, today you can add one more notable element to your knowledge of Poland – a brilliant, trendy, cute, fabulous, and wish-it-were-mine family home designed by the oh-so creative architectural firm Pracownia Architects.

This design we’ll be viewing here on homify 360° today is a decidedly contemporary piece of architecture, which was largely driven by the idea of being owned by those who value the classic family home, yet still require all the best in modern comforts and technological conveniences.

Presented with the future owner’s lifestyle wish list, the professionals in charged set out to design a highly liveable abode that would be able to meet the changing and diverse needs that can arise over time. Energy-efficient features and technology were also included in the finished product, presenting the owners with a very sustainable build.