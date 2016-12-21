The summer house that's like a dream

Poland – known for being the home of composer Frederic Chopin, for delivering 17 Nobel Prize winners, and for having the oldest restaurant in Europe (the Piwnica Swidnicka, which has been open since 1275!). However, today you can add one more notable element to your knowledge of Poland – a brilliant, trendy, cute, fabulous, and wish-it-were-mine family home designed by the oh-so creative architectural firm Pracownia Architects.
This design we’ll be viewing here on homify 360° today is a decidedly contemporary piece of architecture, which was largely driven by the idea of being owned by those who value the classic family home, yet still require all the best in modern comforts and technological conveniences.
Presented with the future owner’s lifestyle wish list, the professionals in charged set out to design a highly liveable abode that would be able to meet the changing and diverse needs that can arise over time. Energy-efficient features and technology were also included in the finished product, presenting the owners with a very sustainable build.
Although quite contemporary, the façade does present some elements that remind us of the classic family home. Architecturally, the most striking aspect of the house is its dynamic pitched roof, which can be seen from quite a distance away. Coated in black tiles, the roof becomes an even more eye-catching feature as it contrasts strongly with the white render and stone pathway below.
However, don’t overlook the natural expression of the timber, which wraps partially around the lower portions of the structure. This material goes a long way in softening the house, along with the quaint stone driveway and lush garden patches.
Oh goodie! The architects have treated the rear side of the house to full-height glazing, allowing the interior living spaces to be opened up completely via sliding glass doors.
The covered veranda out back, designed for both relaxation and aesthetic purposes, includes stylish seating combined with pretty potted plants – for those lazy weekends, of course.
Is it just us, or do these interiors make living in this house seem so easy? Thanks to creative thinking, the architects have created custom-designed interiors with the owners’ daily rituals and comfort in mind.
This perspective above shows us the communal living space that runs along a main portion of the ground floor. Found in this space is the open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge areas.
Each room in the house is highly flexible in terms of usage and function. For example, the lounge can always double up as a spare bedroom or study when needed to, while the kitchen can be used as a place to socialise and entertain.
Although the kitchen and dining area are quite modest in size, they are compensated by the generous ceilings and stunning white colour scheme. Don’t you just love the choice of materials that were chosen to create a warm atmosphere? Naturally, the highlight is the gorgeous timber-clad cabinets.
And thanks to that lovely window treating us to a garden view, nobody could ever feel cramped or confined in this space while whipping up a meal or snack.
Notice the skylights in the roof, which provide an abundance of natural daylight seeping indoors on a daily basis. Also located up on the roof is a row of solar panels, big and strong enough to produce enough power to support a large percentage of the family's daily energy use.
Cute and clever – the perfect combination for the modern family!
