The Cape Town home that's beautiful and secure (with ideas to copy!)

This 340 square metre Cape Town-based home, designed by professionals Three14 Architects is an absolute gem, which is why we are delighted to show it to you today.

Designed for a young family in the suburbs, it was created with the views of Devil's Peak and the The Back Table—which are parts of Table Mountain—in mind. Not only is there a seamless connection between the interiors and exteriors but the contemporary design ensures that the views can been seen from most areas in the house.

The result is a minimalist white cube-shape home, with a bedroom on the first floor and the more social areas on the ground floor.

You'll also see what a big role natural light plays in the home design, which is enhanced by the neutral colour palette.

This sophisticated and modern home is a dream for anyone who lives in the suburbs. We are sure that you can't wait to check it out!