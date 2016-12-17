The Cape Town home that's beautiful and secure (with ideas to copy!)

This 340 square metre Cape Town-based home, designed by professionals Three14 Architects is an absolute gem, which is why we are delighted to show it to you today.
Designed for a young family in the suburbs, it was created with the views of Devil's Peak and the The Back Table—which are parts of Table Mountain—in mind. Not only is there a seamless connection between the interiors and exteriors but the contemporary design ensures that the views can been seen from most areas in the house.
The result is a minimalist white cube-shape home, with a bedroom on the first floor and the more social areas on the ground floor.
You'll also see what a big role natural light plays in the home design, which is enhanced by the neutral colour palette.
This sophisticated and modern home is a dream for anyone who lives in the suburbs. We are sure that you can't wait to check it out!
From the front of the house, we can see how stylish, modern and sophisticated it is.
As promised, the home is a double-storey in a cube shape, with a minimalist and sleek white design. The upper level is simply stunning, however, with perforated walls that allow the light to shine through them while still giving the family full privacy. Behind this wall is a beautiful, open terrace that we will look at a bit more closely later.
The architecture features a flat roof, which neatly packages the home below it.
White is a wonderful colour for a home, keeping it looking very clean and simple. It also enhances the minimalist look and feel.
Here we get a little glimpse of the gorgeous wooden terrace, which sits behind the perforated white wall.
The light wooden terrace brings a very warm and earthy touch to the crisp white tones, while giving the family the perfect spot for relaxing in the fresh air and sunshine.
Wood is a great material for an outdoor space because it is durable, lasting in all weather conditions.
The open plan living spaces spill out onto a gorgeous garden thanks to the large glass sliding doors that open completely up. This creates a much larger living area as well as a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
Here we can see the contrast between the very sleek and stylish interiors and the more rustic and raw garden.
The garden is neatly manicured, however with a well trimmed lawn and carefully arranged plants and flowers. This creates a beautiful area where the kids can play and where the family can spend time in the shade. The tree was hand selected and planted, giving this family plenty of shade. It also offers the garden a bit of privacy.
In this image, we can see how natural and raw materials have been used throughout the interior space including solid concrete walls and pillars and a polished concrete floor.
We can also see how the neutral colour palette makes for a very earthy, warm and cosy space while reflecting the natural light back on itself. This makes for a very appealing interior design that is light, bright and spacious!
The designers have gone for a bold structure, while employing the same minimalist look and feel that we've seen throughout. This means that only the most functional of items are on display here. The fireplace is a gorgeous example of how functionality and style collide here!
The staircase of this home is a wonderful balance between earthy and contemporary. The designers have used wooden slats in conjunction with steel finishes to create a sleek design.
This is another wonderful example of pairing functionality with style. Your stairs shouldn't just be something that get you from point A to point B. Use them to bring an edgy feature to your home.
The second-storey features just as much of a connection between the interior and exterior spaces as the lower level.
The designers have used glass balustrades for the railing of the upper floor, which ensures the view isn't blocked in any way, shape or form. This also adds a very contemporary touch to the home too.
Again we can see the beautiful contrast between the modern home and the natural surrounds.
Even the bathroom has stunning views of the exteriors!
Couldn't you imagine relaxing in this modern bathtub and enjoying the panoramic surrounds?
This open plan design is also very sophisticated, creating a very calming oasis.
Create little courtyards throughout your interior design to achieve the same seamless blend of interior and exterior spaces that this home features.
In this area, we can see how a little courtyard with large, white pebbles and some gorgeous plants creates the perfect garden design without overwhelming the space with too much greenery.
Pebbles like these are also fantastic because they contrast beautifully with the green plants, trees and flowers.
We end off our tour looking at the home from the backyard in its entirety, which is a gorgeous sight to behold.
The designers have really played with the spatial horizontal planes, fitting the two levels together beautifully so that they seem to slide off one another. We can also clearly see how natural light plays a role here, thanks to the large glass windows and doors that are featured throughout the facade.
This chic, minimalist and modern home shows how beautiful an urban home can be.
You really can have it all!
