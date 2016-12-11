6 ways to keep your home safe from burglars!

For South Africans, safety is a huge factor when it comes to home design. We want to feel safe and secure in our homes, no matter where they are in the country. Yet, we don't want to feel like we live in a prison.
The question is, how do we find the perfect balance between security and style?
Luckily at homify, we have an array of top professionals who can assist you in finding the perfect design that prioritizes safety, security and top architectural trends.
We have also put together some six helpful tips today, which will help you to make little changes to your home, keeping them safe from burglars. These don't require any expertise, just a little effort on your part!
One of the simplest ways that you can keep your home safe is to make sure your doors and windows are locked, especially those that face the street. When are you aren't at home, make sure that every door and window is securely fastened. This will stop anyone from hopping in your back garden and helping themselves to your possessions.
You may want some extra safety measures when it comes to locking your home, so don't be afraid to invest in a solid security gate. They don't have to look like an eye sore either! Keep this security gate locked and you can keep the doors open, allowing fresh air to flow through the home.
One of the easiest ways that you can keep your home safe from possible burglars is to install a burglar alarm. You can set it when ever you are not at home, keeping your possession secure. You can activate the alarm so that it keeps the exterior of your home armed while you're inside.
There are a lot of security providers in South Africa who can offer you an alarm service as well as armed response for your home.
When you're away on holiday or out for the whole day, give the impression that you're around. Ask neighbours to drop into your home or collect your mail. If they can turn a lamp or two on in the house at night, even better!
You can also draw the curtains or close the blinds so that no one can see into the home.
What's more is that you should keep it private that your home is going to be standing empty. Tell only those who need to know.
Especially in more modern houses, glass windows and doors dominate. These allow natural light to flow into the home, but they also allow peeping eyes to look right in!
This is why it's so important to keep valuable items out of sight as well as to close those curtains and blinds when you aren't at home. There's no need for burglars to have a chance to see what's in your home.
Keep anything valuable or sentimental safely locked away when you aren't wearing it or using it. Invest in a safe that is hidden somewhere in your home where these items can be locked away safely and securely.
Your exterior design plays a big role in the safety and security of your home. For starters, you want to invest in lots of little lights that illuminate the outside of your home. This will make sure no one is lurking in the shadows!
Also keep your garden neatly trimmed so that you can see what is going on outside at all times.
