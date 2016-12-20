7 Feng Shui tips to enhance your life

Most of us have heard of Feng Shui, but just in case you’re in the dark, here’s a quick catch-up session.
Feng Shui (pronounced
feng shway), an ancient Chinese philosophical technique, focuses on the approach that the placement of objects within your surroundings affects your personal energy flow. And since your personal energy flow affects how you think and act, which results in how well you perform and succeed, this places a significant importance on that arrangement of your personal belongings.
And yes, we are one step ahead of you – apparently the precise placement of objects in and around your home can attract (and also chase off) some beneficial rewards, such as wealth and prosperity.
Whether you choose to believe in this philosophy or not, it can’t be denied that it does make for some interesting reading.
But in the spirit of being a good sport, let’s see how to cash in on some monetary gain, shall we?
In order to keep a positive vibe in and around your home, it is crucial that all unused (which includes broken) things are thrown out. Whether you want to sell them, donate them, or wish them into a better existence is up to you; just make sure all remaining elements are of good and positive (and usable) energy.
The winds of prosperity blow in certain directions, and colours such as red, green, and violet can help turn that direction towards you.
So, bring these tones into your home in the form of elements such as wallpaper, scatter cushions, decorative touches, or furniture pieces.
homify hint: Seeing as white is regarded as a pure colour, and red as an active energy, this combination is deemed most excellent by the Feng Shui masters.
An ugly driveway or front entrance can scare away guests – and also prosperity. Therefore, put extra effort into maintaining a clean and beautiful facade, as well as front entrance to your home.
An expertly crafted garden, beautiful lights, well-painted surfaces, clean floors – these are your tickets to good energy and, perhaps, good fortune as well.
Wiping off the crumbs from the cutting board is not enough – that kitchen needs to shine like nobody’s business. That means polished floors, gleaming counters, and no sign of clutter anywhere.
Speaking of clutter, it has no business being in the rest of your home either, not just the kitchen. How is positive energy supposed to flow if your home is in a messy state?
And after you’ve finished with that cleaning ritual, feel free to add in a few potted plants and fresh flowers – they will help introduce some good vibes.
When it comes to your bedroom, soft colours are key. And don’t ever have a mirror facing the bed, as that can scare away your good fortune.
Allow natural light to flow inside, either through windows or a glass door, as the glow will help to harmonise the space.
Never leave your toilet open, as that is symbolic of your good fortune escaping. And like the rest of your home, the bathroom needs to be kept clean and clutter-free at all times.
The minute you learn about any leakage or broken lights in the bathroom, have them fixed.
