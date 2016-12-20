7 Feng Shui tips to enhance your life

Most of us have heard of Feng Shui, but just in case you’re in the dark, here’s a quick catch-up session.

Feng Shui (pronounced feng shway ), an ancient Chinese philosophical technique, focuses on the approach that the placement of objects within your surroundings affects your personal energy flow. And since your personal energy flow affects how you think and act, which results in how well you perform and succeed, this places a significant importance on that arrangement of your personal belongings.

And yes, we are one step ahead of you – apparently the precise placement of objects in and around your home can attract (and also chase off) some beneficial rewards, such as wealth and prosperity.

Whether you choose to believe in this philosophy or not, it can’t be denied that it does make for some interesting reading.

But in the spirit of being a good sport, let’s see how to cash in on some monetary gain, shall we?