Trends for 2017: what you can expect to see next year

Now that we’ve reached the end of 2016. It’s time to look forward to next year and the trends that are set to add style and elegance to our homes, whether it be the bedroom, living room or even the dining room. 2017, brings with it new colours, textures and features and we cannot wait to see which ones will make your modern home so cosy, attractive and special. Are you ready to be inspired?
Interior designers forecast that grey will be the most desired and trendy colour, but you may want to consider incorporating some earthy tones like terracotta for that comfortable and warm ambiance.
There’s nothing quite like wood to enhance that natural textured environment in your home, and Scandinavian styled elements such as these are a top choice.
The opulence of marble features is making a comeback in 2017, and it may just be the epitome of luxury in the bathroom.
Industrial style includes elements of wood, concrete and glazing, and these features are perfect for those who adore minimalist décor.
Wallpaper is an excellent means of introducing some geometric patterns and colourful prints into your home.
Go for woollen and cotton bed linen in complementary, neutral tones for that bedroom décor with a textured edge.
Velvet is an old-fashioned textured material that is great for upholstery, but if you aren’t one for big changes, then include some scatter cushions and simple throws throughout your home.
Rose gold or copper tones are sensational choices for metal décor that will definitely enhance that industrial style in your interior.
Clean lines, neutral colours and natural materials are all on the cards for the 2017 interior design trend. So don’t throw out that plain sofa just yet.
There's nothing as surprising to the décor of the home than some splattered décor detail ala Jackson Pollock. Question is… how daring are you?