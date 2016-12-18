Your browser is out-of-date.

Trends for 2017: what you can expect to see next year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Lara Costafreda, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
Loading admin actions …

Now that we’ve reached the end of 2016. It’s time to look forward to next year and the trends that are set to add style and elegance to our homes, whether it be the bedroom, living room or even the dining room. 2017, brings with it new colours, textures and features and we cannot wait to see which ones will make your modern home so cosy, attractive and special. Are you ready to be inspired?

1. Colour

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Interior designers forecast that grey will be the most desired and trendy colour, but you may want to consider incorporating some earthy tones like terracotta for that comfortable and warm ambiance.

2. Wood expression

El continente y el contenido, Coblonal Arquitectura Coblonal Arquitectura Scandinavian style dining room
Coblonal Arquitectura

Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

There’s nothing quite like wood to enhance that natural textured environment in your home, and Scandinavian styled elements such as these are a top choice.

3. Marble effect

Baño Vallvidrera, LUV Studio LUV Studio Modern bathroom
LUV Studio

LUV Studio
LUV Studio
LUV Studio

The opulence of marble features is making a comeback in 2017, and it may just be the epitome of luxury in the bathroom.

4. Concrete walls

Casa en San Marco, Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Modern dining room
Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto

Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto
Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto
Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto

Industrial style includes elements of wood, concrete and glazing, and these features are perfect for those who adore minimalist décor.

5. Geometric design

Lara Costafreda, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
Bloompapers

Bloompapers
Bloompapers
Bloompapers

Wallpaper is an excellent means of introducing some geometric patterns and colourful prints into your home.

6. Textured element

homify Mediterranean style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Go for woollen and cotton bed linen in complementary, neutral tones for that bedroom décor with a textured edge.

7. Vibrant velvet

Mobiliario, Mandarina Home Mandarina Home BedroomBedside tables
Mandarina Home

Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home

Velvet is an old-fashioned textured material that is great for upholstery, but if you aren’t one for big changes, then include some scatter cushions and simple throws throughout your home.

8. Metal chic

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

Rose gold or copper tones are sensational choices for metal décor that will definitely enhance that industrial style in your interior.

9. Neutral is key

Vivienda en Argüelles, Viteri/Lapeña Viteri/Lapeña Living room
Viteri/Lapeña

Viteri/Lapeña
Viteri/Lapeña
Viteri/Lapeña

Clean lines, neutral colours and natural materials are all on the cards for the 2017 interior design trend. So don’t throw out that plain sofa just yet.

10. Speckled surprise

Inkat Ink blue and Splatter Ink Blue Korla Home HouseholdTextiles
Korla Home

Inkat Ink blue and Splatter Ink Blue

Korla Home
Korla Home
Korla Home

There’s nothing as surprising to the décor of the home than some splattered décor detail ala Jackson Pollock. Question is… how daring are you? Have a look at: 10 decor mistakes that can be avoided (yet we commit constantly)

4 pictures of a beautiful but simple Cape Town home
Where will you begin with your 2017 decor?

