The tiny house that is huge inside (it will amaze you!)

If you like surprises, then you’re in for a treat! Things are not always as they seem – and that is firmly reminded to us with today’s homify 360° discovery. What appears to be a normal little suburban family home that’s not too big on space on the outside completely pulls the rug out from underneath us once we set foot inside. 

Not to give too much away at the beginning, but let’s just say that what is alluded to in terms of space and style with the exterior façade is not at all the same as what we find once we enter the interior or rear spaces.  

Can’t stand the suspense much longer? Then scroll ahead and prepare to be amazed…

An inconspicuous façade

The house presents a fairly average look from the front; decently sized, a nice selection of materials and colours, and a neat garden that looks like it’s been well taken care of.

No need to investigate any further… or is there?

The ultra stylish interiors

The “cute” look we saw on the outside has vanished; in its place, we now have an ultra sleek interior that flaunts a fabulous selection of natural stone.

Here we see the living room, where gray marble takes firm control of the material palette as it adorns the steps that connect the living- and dining room. On the right, the marble flows into a modern ethanol fireplace, establishing a warm and cosy spot for this very formal living space.

One magnificent kitchen

Could this be the ultimate kitchen in terms of looks and functionality? A myriad of drawers, shelves and cabinets are presented, offering us oh-so many options for storing and displaying kitchen accessories. 

And let’s not forget the ample countertop areas, which will come in real handy once we start preparing a family feast. 

Taking its cue from the living room, the kitchen floor is adorned with natural stone – see how refreshing that stone grey looks when compared with the dark blue of the kitchen cabinetry.

A fabulous outdoor spot

Seeing as the house manages to hide such an abundance of space at the back, it was the obvious choice to design areas where it could be enjoyed. Here we get treated to a fabulous outdoor living area (complete with a plush couch) that opens up (via sliding glass doors) onto a beautiful terrace. 

Notice the exquisite garden touches that provide a striking beauty to this outdoor space. 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The kids’ corner

At the back of the house is located a child’s bedroom, dressed up all too prettily in floral wallpaper and light pink linen. 

Notice how this room has been designed to be functional and space saving. An extra large closet helps to keep the clothes neatly grouped, while the space underneath the bunk bed serves up a smart little desk/side table.

A vintage delight

To contrast fully with the ultra modern look of the house, one of the bathrooms was designed with a subtle vintage style. Black-and-white chequered flooring ensures some striking floor pattern, mixed quite fantastically with the white, brick-like wall tiles.   

An oversized mirror, which is lit up beautifully and very nearly takes up the entire wall, becomes the perfect focal piece. And just look at those cute little windows in the corner, adding the perfect touch of vintage charm. 

Surprised much?

Take a look at our recommendations when it comes to picking the: Best Materials for the Bathroom!

15 exterior doors that will impress the whole block!
Tell us what you think about this house and its surprising interiors...

