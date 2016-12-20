The tiny house that is huge inside (it will amaze you!)

If you like surprises, then you’re in for a treat! Things are not always as they seem – and that is firmly reminded to us with today’s homify 360° discovery. What appears to be a normal little suburban family home that’s not too big on space on the outside completely pulls the rug out from underneath us once we set foot inside.

Not to give too much away at the beginning, but let’s just say that what is alluded to in terms of space and style with the exterior façade is not at all the same as what we find once we enter the interior or rear spaces.

Can’t stand the suspense much longer? Then scroll ahead and prepare to be amazed…