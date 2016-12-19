Exploring a dream house in Cape Town

Location, location, location – we all know how important it is to pick the right area for your house. Not only does this play a crucial part in terms of neighbourhood safety, but also determines what view greets you each and every day.

Well, how does a view of a vineyard sound? That is exactly what this modern Cape Town beauty gets to experience on a daily basis, seeing as it’s located in Stellenbosch, which forms part of the renowned Cape Winelands.

But don’t think that it’s just the surrounding landscape that makes this house so noteworthy, for its exterior façade and interior structure also know how to strike the right poses…