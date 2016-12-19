Exploring a dream house in Cape Town

Location, location, location – we all know how important it is to pick the right area for your house. Not only does this play a crucial part in terms of neighbourhood safety, but also determines what view greets you each and every day.
Well, how does a view of a vineyard sound? That is exactly what this modern Cape Town beauty gets to experience on a daily basis, seeing as it’s located in Stellenbosch, which forms part of the renowned Cape Winelands.
But don’t think that it’s just the surrounding landscape that makes this house so noteworthy, for its exterior façade and interior structure also know how to strike the right poses…
Even though it’s an artistic rendering, we get a clear impression of this house’s stunning look. Multiple volumes protruding from one another, forming a myriad of rooms, corners, balconies and terraces. Snow-white walls contrast deliciously with the stone-grey zinc roof, warm timber of the garage door and pergola, as well as the lush natural landscape surrounding this gorgeous setting.
Now this is a perfect rendering to show us just how majestic this house truly is. A gorgeous selection of windows, doors and terraces adorn the different volumes, leading us all the way to the back where – yes, you guessed it – a fabulous swimming pool, as well as a spacious yard, lies in wait.
Although we aren’t privy to each and every room of the house, we can firmly establish that the structure is committed to keeping clutter at bay. Just look at those cabinets and shelves conjuring up ample storage- and display surfaces.
The house was designed to be super practical, as well as give a sense of space and openness with its double volume height.
We just love it when a space seems to be committed to one colour scheme, and then provides a surprise pop of a completely different hue. Notice the bright-red focal wall in this upstairs area, grabbing all the attention away from the neutral-toned surfaces.
What would you add to that wall to make it more smashing? Some floating shelves? Elegant wall art? How about two wingback chairs and a side table?
The exposed trusses within the house play a major part in the structure’s spacious look, as well as the detailed touches of the interior design. And we cannot forget to mention how the modern ceiling lights (dangling from above) combine perfectly with the crisp-white timber beams, especially once the incoming natural light bounces off them.
Speaking of light, let’s see how: Bright ideas can cheer up rooms without windows.