5 fantastic homes with plans to get you inspired!

At homify, we are very fortunate in that we get to explore homes by top professionals from around the world. What's more is that they often share their plans with us, giving us a little bit of insight into the architectural strategy that goes into these fantastic housing projects.
Today, we have a real treat for you in store in that we are going to explore five incredible houses with their architectural plans. We are sure that these will inspire you to create your own design, taking whatever ideas you like from each to create your own unique dream house.
These will also show you how much work and planning goes into a home design, with the experts really knowing what they are doing.
Let's take a look!
This is a house with two-floors, where privacy is one of the most important factors. We can see that it is the focus of the design, yet the architects didn't want the home to look like a prison either. Thus they have created a home with a stylish and modern gate, which controls access without making the home look like Fort Knox.
On the ground floor, there is a careful distribution of social areas in an open plan design. Here we come across a kitchen with a central island, a dining room and a small bathroom—all of the spaces necessary to be able to receive guests and enjoy time with friends and family.
On the upper level, we come across a family room, which serves as a space distributor between the main bedroom and the other two bedrooms.
In the main bedroom, we find a dressing room and a balcony. A full bathroom is shared by the other two bedrooms upstairs.
This large house is surrounded by a plethora of vegetation, including large trees and an expansive lawn. The house brings a great presence to the neighbourhood, with its subtle tones. Yet this is a grand home with more than enough space.
This is a great example of how a home can embrace and integrate with nature, making it part of its design.
The ground floor combines all of the social areas with the bedroom. We come across a kitchen, dining room, living room, terrace and entrance hall.
The house has been designed in a very functional way, as the main bedroom is on the ground floor yet away from the hustle and bustle of the social areas. This takes into account the fact that the residents may not always be comfortable climbing up and down stairs.
On the top floor, we find the studio, which features panoramic views of the surrounds. The house also has a basement, which features a games room that can be enjoyed by all.
This beautiful house integrates the interior and the exterior spaces, where natural light plays a very big role in the design.
The opening between the inside and outside allows the residents to enjoy the extensive garden, backyard, terrace and pool. This home has so much to offer!
On the ground floor, we find each and every one of the social spaces that the house features including a large living area, a piano room, a dining room, a kitchen and multiple terraces that emphasise enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. This is a very free home that is based on a constant connection to nature.
On the upper floor, we find a living room, which separates the three bedrooms of the house. Each of these bedrooms has their own dressing room, giving the family more than enough space to get ready in the morning and have their own, private areas.
Here we are presented with a house that is connected to an array of other homes, yet the design and quality life for residents hasn't been compromised in any way.
The house has been designed around the concept of transparency, with large windows spreading across the main facade. There is also a combination of textures, which brings a very modern and slightly rustic character to the space.
The ground floor of these houses features an open plan layout, where the dining room, living room and kitchen flow into one another. There is also a small bathroom and utility room.
The dining and living rooms are adjacent to the large windows that overlook the courtyard, allowing natural light to penetrate through the house from the front and the back.
Upstairs, we find a family room and three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has its own bathroom, while an extra bathroom is shared by the other two bedrooms.
These spaces are distributed in a simple and functional way, allowing the residents to meet their housing needs in an optimal way.
This beautiful house is located in an exclusive golf club in Mexico. We have to draw attention to its fabulous backyard! It is an integral part of the ground floor space, extending the social spaces to the outdoors. Here residents can enjoy nature and the beautiful landscapes that surround the house.
This house is a little bit wider than we have seen, with the ground floor featuring a bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen.
The staircase that leads up to the upper level is located on the one side of the room.
The service area of the home features a service room with a bathroom. On the other side, a social area opens up onto a large terrace, which is sheltered by the top floor of the house. There is a seamless integration between the interior and exterior spaces.
The staircase that goes up to the upper floor reaches a living room, which leads to a master bedroom and two more bedrooms. This is a more private space for the family in the large house. The bedrooms are very generous in size and each have their own bathroom.
If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love this simple but beautiful modular home with plans.