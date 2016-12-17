5 fantastic homes with plans to get you inspired!

At homify, we are very fortunate in that we get to explore homes by top professionals from around the world. What's more is that they often share their plans with us, giving us a little bit of insight into the architectural strategy that goes into these fantastic housing projects.

Today, we have a real treat for you in store in that we are going to explore five incredible houses with their architectural plans. We are sure that these will inspire you to create your own design, taking whatever ideas you like from each to create your own unique dream house.

These will also show you how much work and planning goes into a home design, with the experts really knowing what they are doing.

Let's take a look!