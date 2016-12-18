A small but smart home (a family actually lives here!)

Have you ever considered embracing small-scale living? If you have, then our homify 360° discovery is specially for you, as this 66 m² creation is, indeed, a stylish residence that has everything a family (a small one, at that) requires to live a comfortable and contemporary lifestyle.
This incredible house comes to us from the creative minds of architectural firm VHA Architects, who saw stunning potential in today’s age where space seems to be running out faster and faster. As this allows houses to become smaller and more easily constructed, our professionals in charge decided to have some fun with their creation.
Take a look…
This house is simply amazing. And to think that only 66 m² is what one finds here!
That super contemporary design of the façade definitely turns heads, and also treats us to a very attractive brick-clad surface in crisp white colours.
Don’t overlook the gardening touches, with potted pretties flaunting their beautiful colours (and no doubt fresh scents) at both the front- and side entrances.
It can’t be denied that this little structure has a very exceptional look, from its peculiar shape with the inverted gable roof, all the way to the quaint and cute shaded carport on the side.
Notice the seemingly random locations of the windows? And also how they differ in size and shape? That is to ensure that the interiors receive the best possible sunshine and natural light throughout the day, making this house not only a beauty to admire, but also an energy-efficient structure.
Seeing as the house is quite small, as few walls as possible were opted for on the inside. Thus: an open-plan layout awaits us on the inside, with the kitchen, dining area, and living room all neatly integrated into one another.
Notice that striking candy red of the kitchen’s focal wall, getting repeated in the dining chairs and beautifully contrasting with the fresh white of the cabinets and appliances.
Don’t you just love this concrete bar, which plays the part of both a kitchen island and informal dining spot? And seeing as it’s open, it adds more visual space to the area, plus neatly separates the kitchen from the dining space on a visual level.
A steel-grey sofa announces the start of the living room, which is quite quaint and cosy. Only the essentials were opted for here: a plus seating spot, a TV, a credenza with adequate storage space, lighting, and a touch of wall art to ensure some visual beauty.
What more does one need?
It is clear that the house is expertly lit thanks to the amount of windows and glass doors. However, there does come a time when even sunshine becomes too much (or night falls and we don’t want the entire world to witness our lit-up interiors), and that’s why expert blinds have been added to all doors and windows.
This also goes a long way in keeping the interiors cool during summer. How clever!
Let’s see how you can: Bathe your home in natural light!