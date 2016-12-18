A small but smart home (a family actually lives here!)

Have you ever considered embracing small-scale living? If you have, then our homify 360° discovery is specially for you, as this 66 m² creation is, indeed, a stylish residence that has everything a family (a small one, at that) requires to live a comfortable and contemporary lifestyle.

This incredible house comes to us from the creative minds of architectural firm VHA Architects, who saw stunning potential in today’s age where space seems to be running out faster and faster. As this allows houses to become smaller and more easily constructed, our professionals in charge decided to have some fun with their creation.

Take a look…