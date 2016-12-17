A 123 sqm prefab home that's eco friendly, economical and trendy

With a very compact and convenient structure as well as a lower cost compared to traditional buildings, prefab houses are fast becoming favourites in the architecture world. They're also modern and sustainable!

There are also so many more advantages, including the fact that they take a significantly shorter amount of time to build and that they can be positioned in a variety of places. For those looking for a dream house on a budget (and soon!) a prefab home is the way to go.

If you're looking into the idea of investing in a prefab home, have a look these tips for before buying a prefab home for some more insight on the subject.

Today at homify, we are going to explore a small but beautiful prefabricated house. It is very simple but very striking in appearance. It opens up into a very stylish and chic interior too!

Visiting this house should convince you once and for all just how savvy a prefab house can be!