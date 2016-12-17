A 123 sqm prefab home that's eco friendly, economical and trendy

With a very compact and convenient structure as well as a lower cost compared to traditional buildings, prefab houses are fast becoming favourites in the architecture world. They're also modern and sustainable!
There are also so many more advantages, including the fact that they take a significantly shorter amount of time to build and that they can be positioned in a variety of places. For those looking for a dream house on a budget (and soon!) a prefab home is the way to go.
Today at homify, we are going to explore a small but beautiful prefabricated house. It is very simple but very striking in appearance. It opens up into a very stylish and chic interior too!
Visiting this house should convince you once and for all just how savvy a prefab house can be!
Although the design of this prefabricated house is quite small and cost-effective, the details have been flawlessly invested in to ensure that this home is not only modern and sophisticated but functional too.
The terrace, for example, provides the ideal outdoor place for the family to relax in the sunshine and fresh air, host parties or lunches or even just spend time together. It also extends the living space outdoors, creating more multi-functional areas of the home.
From the outside, we can see that this prefab home is very simple but very elegant. The designers have gone for a neutral design with white walls, a grey roof and grey finishes.
The home has also been designed to fit in perfectly with the surrounding, beautiful countryside.
In this image, we can see how the prefabricated home brings a very simple and traditional touch to the neighbourhood, evoking a sense of nostalgia. While it is quite a functional and practical home, the look and feel is very warm and inviting.
The total space of this home is about 41 square metres, but from the outside it seems to hold everything that you could possibly need or want. This is truly a family home you'd want to come back to and as we explore the inside, we will see how every square centimetre has been utilised.
Now let's explore the inside of this little home.
The front door opens up onto a spacious entrance where the walls and ceilings are white. This makes the home seem that much bigger than it actually is.
The space is mainly composed of natural elements and a neutral colour palette, while the beige tiles bring a feeling of warmth to the space. The wooden staircase and steel railings add a contrasting feature to the area, which is also very modern in design.
When we enter the living room, we are greeted with a warm and luxurious space. The neutral coloured walls, ceiling and tiles work in harmony with the grey carpet and the L-shaped dark sofa. This successfully makes for a very stylish and chic space.
This simple living room doesn't need too much decor to be engaging! This saves on costs too.
The kitchen, dining room and living room all co-exist in one, open plan space. From this image, we really get a sense of space as well as elegance and style.
The designers have managed to achieve this by going for beautiful lamps and lights throughout this space, which give it a soft glow. The wooden table works in harmony with the white seats, successfully creating a casual and functional place for family and friends to gather around over delicious meals.
The dining room is also located next to the large, French windows, which allow natural light to flow into the space. This creates a very airy and bright interior design.
We end off our tour looking at the bathroom. The luxury bath is definitely the highlight of the room, while the sink and mirror bring a dynamic touch to the space, enhanced by the LED backlight.
This bathroom is truly an oasis, with a very unique personality! It gives the residents of the home a quiet area where they can prepare for the day ahead.
Do you agree that this compact family home offers everything that a family could need?
A prefab home is simply fab!
