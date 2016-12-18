4 pictures of a beautiful but simple Cape Town home

When it comes to opening your house to friends and family, you need not only an abundance of space (to keep everyone comfortable), but also a certain look. This “look” is not exclusive to a certain set of colours or materials, or design styles even – it differs depending on which elements you combine.
We like to think that this house we discovered in Cape Town flaunts that look with perfection, as well as a perfect layout of space and furniture. Not only does it present a beautiful design, it also flaunts a most welcoming ambience that can be glimpsed everywhere, from the front yard to the kitchen, and right up the staircase that leads to the top-storey floor.
Even though this house is of the modern style, it does presents slight touches that remind us of Tuscan designs, like those stone surfaces, the curved roof shingles, and the dark wood adorning select areas like the garage door.
And of course nobody can deny the appeal of the expertly maintained yard on the right: a lush lawn, beautiful flowers, fresh shrubs, and all the right colours to contrast delightfully with the neutral tones of the façade.
Thus, charming- and welcoming touches: check!
Wouldn’t you say that this is a space perfect for both a novice cook and a five-star chef? Not only does this kitchen present adequate storage areas (love those glass-clad cabinet doors on the right), but also flaunts a myriad of different countertop surface for prepping and dish-displaying.
Add a few stylish stools to that island, and we have an ideal socialising spot for the friends to keep us company while finalising dinner.
Did we not say this house is ideal for entertaining?
A sleek modern staircase with a half-landing transports us to the next level, and also treats us to a delightful combination of different materials along the way: timber, stainless steel, and stone polished to perfection.
The stainless steel of the staircase railing made such an impression that the architects decided to re-use it in the bathroom. Look at how it shines while adorning the towel railings and mirror frames!
In strong contrast with the kitchen, this bathroom’s colour scheme keeps it very light, with soft creams taking control of the palette. Two perfectly round basins offset marvellously with the linear style of the cabinet and wall tiles (and the mirrors and the railings), ensuring a bit of eye-catching glamour in this sleek space.
