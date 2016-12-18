4 pictures of a beautiful but simple Cape Town home

When it comes to opening your house to friends and family, you need not only an abundance of space (to keep everyone comfortable), but also a certain look. This “look” is not exclusive to a certain set of colours or materials, or design styles even – it differs depending on which elements you combine.

We like to think that this house we discovered in Cape Town flaunts that look with perfection, as well as a perfect layout of space and furniture. Not only does it present a beautiful design, it also flaunts a most welcoming ambience that can be glimpsed everywhere, from the front yard to the kitchen, and right up the staircase that leads to the top-storey floor.

Scroll ahead and see if you agree with us…