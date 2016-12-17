The sleek and stunning dream house of Johannesburg

Today on homify 360°, we pay tribute to one of our local creations: a sleek and eye-catching design that proudly takes up residence in Bedfordview, Johannesburg. Here is where one of our own South-African architectural firms decided to plant a breathtaking creation that clearly wrote the book on how to be both sophisticated and luxurious without being too much of either.

Flaunting the modern style with a dash of lavishness, this contemporary beauty knows just how to make jaws drop via its spacious layouts, clever colour combinations, and to-die-for commitment to über stylish décor and furniture pieces.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it – which is exactly what this creation does with so much pride.

Let’s start turning green with envy…