The sleek and stunning dream house of Johannesburg

Today on homify 360°, we pay tribute to one of our local creations: a sleek and eye-catching design that proudly takes up residence in Bedfordview, Johannesburg. Here is where one of our own South-African architectural firms decided to plant a breathtaking creation that clearly wrote the book on how to be both sophisticated and luxurious without being too much of either.
Flaunting the modern style with a dash of lavishness, this contemporary beauty knows just how to make jaws drop via its spacious layouts, clever colour combinations, and to-die-for commitment to über stylish décor and furniture pieces.
If you’ve got it, flaunt it – which is exactly what this creation does with so much pride.
Let’s start turning green with envy…
Now this is a grand “how do you do?”. The brick-clad driveway presents a spacious layout, leading us to the front entrance that is beautifully situated in-between the two garages.
And just look at that monochrome colour scheme coating an assortment of different design materials from clear glass to dark metal.
The classic black-and-white look continues into the interior spaces, including the oh-so modern kitchen that is made up of straight lines and clean surfaces.
A sturdy island presents more than ample space for prepping and working, neatly separating the socialising area from the working zones.
Speaking of socialising, it would seem the architects in charge also realise the importance of entertaining in the kitchen, for they have included a circular-styled seating spot next to the window.
Never deem a staircase as a mere transportation method from floor A to B – when designed correctly, it can become a most astonishing focal piece that can easily fulfil both a functional and aesthetic purpose.
Just see how this sleek-styled beauty curls upwards, treating us to a myriad of beautiful touches along the way: lit-up risers, glass balustrades, steel hand railings, etc.
Who wouldn’t love to retreat to this ultra stylish bedroom each and every night? Although the colour spectrum is still playing on light-versus-dark, the bolder tones have now crossed over to a raisin-toned look, which contrasts perfectly with the lighter hues of creams and greys.
And there is nothing like a little step-up into your own en-suite to make you feel like royalty while soaking in a bubble bath!
A spacious house deserves a spacious closet – make that a walk-in design.
These mirror-clad closet doors go a long way in adding more visual space to the room, while also allowing the lighting (both natural and artificial) to delightfully bounce around the room.
This bathroom mimics a soft cloud with contrasting shapes: notice the linear style of the sink and cabinet offsetting with the curvy design of the shower and tub. And don’t overlook the sleek floor tiles contrasting with that oh-so plush rug.
And those little lighting touches sparkling against the crisp-white ceiling add just the right amount of illumination.
Of course a house with such space and style undoubtedly needs to do its fair share of entertaining – so what about this back yard with its gorgeous terrace, perfectly manicured garden, and eye-catching swimming pool?
Did we promise (and deliver) a dream house or what?
