14 pictures of dream homes with their plans

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern houses
South Africa is such a diverse country, which is why there are so many different ideas of what a dream house is. The result is a country filled with vibrant neighbourhoods with all sorts of styles and tastes manifesting themselves in beautiful homes. 

It's also really important when we design our dream homes that we understand what our design professionals have in mind. This is where architectural plans can play a big role. They help us understand where everything will be positioned in the home, from the living room to the kitchen to the bedrooms and the bathroom. Even the garage, garden and terrace will be carefully and strategically planned out!

Whether you prefer a modern house, a rustic design or a minimalist look and feel, here at homify we have houses to inspire and delight. This is why today we have put together 14 pictures of dream homes with their plans. You'll see just how many options exist and how much detail and strategy goes into their production.

Let's take a look!

1. The contemporary white home with a touch of rustic tiles

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. The interior is embedded with a garden courtyard, which breathes new life into the design

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A simple home stresses functionality, minimalism and natural light

재훈이네 집수리(Jaehoon's Jip-Soori), 무회건축연구소 무회건축연구소
무회건축연구소

무회건축연구소
무회건축연구소
무회건축연구소

2. The designers have planned for plenty of natural light and fresh air right from the get go

재훈이네 집수리(Jaehoon's Jip-Soori), 무회건축연구소 무회건축연구소
무회건축연구소

무회건축연구소
무회건축연구소
무회건축연구소

3. An unusual shaped home brings an eclectic touch to the landscape

Jorge Guedes's House 100 Planos Arquitectura Lda HouseholdPet accessories
100 Planos Arquitectura Lda

Jorge Guedes's House

100 Planos Arquitectura Lda
100 Planos Arquitectura Lda
100 Planos Arquitectura Lda

3. The plan shoes how the home moulds flawlessly into the surrounding landscape

Jorge Guedes's House 100 Planos Arquitectura Lda HouseholdPet accessories
100 Planos Arquitectura Lda

Jorge Guedes's House

100 Planos Arquitectura Lda
100 Planos Arquitectura Lda
100 Planos Arquitectura Lda

4. This rustic stone cottage features a large wooden courtyard in the middle of the design

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Garden
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

4. The designers ensured that all of the rooms in the house connect to the central courtyard

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

5. A dream house with a multi-functional backyard for the whole family

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. The home was designed so that it spills out onto a spacious terrace

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. The triple storey masterpiece was built on a hill, forcing the designers to play with vertical planes

Villa in Overath, Architekturbüro Schlesinger Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger

Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger

6. The designers had to work around the uneven land

Villa in Overath, Architekturbüro Schlesinger Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger

Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger

7. The traditional and charming little home

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. You don't have to have a large home to have a multi-functional space for the whole family!

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. The sophisticated white home complete with a terrace and swimming pool

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

8. The plans show how the designers worked with the view, ensuring the house capitalised on it

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

9. These designers used floor plans to transform a old and outdated home into a modern beauty

homify Pool Chipboard Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. A sophisticated interior doesn't just materialise…

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern dining room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

10. It takes a lot of strategy and design!

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

11. In a small apartment, a lot of innovation, creativity and planning makes the most of every square cm

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo Modern kitchen
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

11. This is why floor plans are so important

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

12. The modern family home that works in harmony with the spacious garden

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

12. With so much space to work with, the designers had to ensure they created every room perfectly

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

13. Don't you love this beautiful villa and European-style garden and pool area?

Casa OSK (Contacto 54 11 6278 0628 arqnahueleliasgmail.com), EN arquitectura EN arquitectura Modern houses Bricks White
EN arquitectura

EN arquitectura
EN arquitectura
EN arquitectura

13. The designers spent a lot of time planning every last detail

Casa OSK (Contacto 54 11 6278 0628 arqnahueleliasgmail.com), EN arquitectura EN arquitectura Modern houses
EN arquitectura

EN arquitectura
EN arquitectura
EN arquitectura

14. Sometimes you need to really see it to believe it

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

14. Which is where 3D floor plans come in!

Country style Interior for an apartment Inspiria Interiors Kitchen 3D,floor plan,country,small,apartment,one bedroom
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an apartment

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Do you understand architectural plans when you read them?

