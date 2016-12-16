South Africa is such a diverse country, which is why there are so many different ideas of what a dream house is. The result is a country filled with vibrant neighbourhoods with all sorts of styles and tastes manifesting themselves in beautiful homes.

It's also really important when we design our dream homes that we understand what our design professionals have in mind. This is where architectural plans can play a big role. They help us understand where everything will be positioned in the home, from the living room to the kitchen to the bedrooms and the bathroom. Even the garage, garden and terrace will be carefully and strategically planned out!

Whether you prefer a modern house, a rustic design or a minimalist look and feel, here at homify we have houses to inspire and delight. This is why today we have put together 14 pictures of dream homes with their plans. You'll see just how many options exist and how much detail and strategy goes into their production.

Let's take a look!