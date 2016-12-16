10 prefabs perfect for a South African family (on a budget!)

When it comes to prefab homes, there are so many practical and functional advantages. This type of architecture is not only much more budget-friendly, but it can be constructed in a much quicker time frame. There is also a lot more flexibility when it comes to where your home is positioned.

What you may not know, however, is how much beauty and style exists when it comes to a prefab home. These types of structures can be put together according to your needs and desires, which means you can have your dream home built for you in a matter of months.

Just in case you are not convinced, today at homify we have put together 10 prefabs that are perfect for a South African family (on a budget!) These will convince you that you don't have to spend a lot of money to have the most beautiful home for you and your family.

Let's take a look!