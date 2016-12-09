The top 10 most popular bedrooms of the year

So you’re looking at creating a relaxing vibe to your bedroom? A means of escaping the hectic world of work, family and chaos. Well, redecorating your bedroom is the perfect first step. Go for some neutral colours, perhaps an atmosphere of serenity with some textured materials and even a few fantastic features, such as scented candles and introduce a comfortable ambiance.
Well, in this homify feature, we consider some fascinating and simple ways to amp up the style of your bedroom, making it an environment conducive to sleep and harmony. The tips and tricks included in this article are based on the top 10 bedrooms for 2016. Now, start thinking about what your ideal bedroom must-have!
A wooden headboard with a neutral colour scheme along with some cosy bed linen and simple scatter cushions, now that’s an excellent choice for a bedroom.
A comfortable fluffy rug, grey and white colour scheme and plenty of light, how's that to unwind at the end of the day?
An elaborate colour scheme and some fresh air are fantastic décor choices for any bedroom.
Plan the orientation of your bedroom to take full advantage of that stunning view.
The marine inspired sea green colour scheme of this bedroom is a firm favourite among interior designers.
If you love the idea of a cabin in the woods, but are too much of a city slicker, then add some natural aspects to your décor and use your imagination.
The possibilities of décor are endless if you have a spacious bedroom, so include a sofa for relaxing and even a TV… your bedroom will be your own private suite.
Wooden walls and floors, a simple colour scheme and even some chic features can be a great way to enhance bedroom décor.
There’s no easier way to add that hotel style environment, then with some soft and cuddly white bed linen.
The gorgeous grey and purple colour scheme, dramatic floor sweeping velvet curtains and luxurious lighting makes this bedroom a noteworthy choice.