The top 10 most popular bedrooms of the year

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
So you’re looking at creating a relaxing vibe to your bedroom? A means of escaping the hectic world of work, family and chaos. Well, redecorating your bedroom is the perfect first step. Go for some neutral colours, perhaps an atmosphere of serenity with some textured materials and even a few fantastic features, such as scented candles and introduce a comfortable ambiance.

Well, in this homify feature, we consider some fascinating and simple ways to amp up the style of your bedroom, making it an environment conducive to sleep and harmony. The tips and tricks included in this article are based on the top 10 bedrooms for 2016. Now, start thinking about what your ideal bedroom must-have!

1. Neutral chic

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

A wooden headboard with a neutral colour scheme along with some cosy bed linen and simple scatter cushions, now that’s an excellent choice for a bedroom.

2. Grey and gorgeous

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

A comfortable fluffy rug, grey and white colour scheme and plenty of light, how's that to unwind at the end of the day?

3. Rich and stylish

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

An elaborate colour scheme and some fresh air are fantastic décor choices for any bedroom.

4. Breathtaking view

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Plan the orientation of your bedroom to take full advantage of that stunning view.

5. Ocean inspired

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Main bedrooms
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The marine inspired sea green colour scheme of this bedroom is a firm favourite among interior designers.

6. For the woods

House, Nieuwoudt Architects Nieuwoudt Architects Country style bedroom White
Nieuwoudt Architects

House

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

If you love the idea of a cabin in the woods, but are too much of a city slicker, then add some natural aspects to your décor and use your imagination.

7. Spacious

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern style bedroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

The possibilities of décor are endless if you have a spacious bedroom, so include a sofa for relaxing and even a TV… your bedroom will be your own private suite.

8. Sweet and chic

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Wooden walls and floors, a simple colour scheme and even some chic features can be a great way to enhance bedroom décor.

9. White linen

Easy bedroom, Eloisa Conti Visual Eloisa Conti Visual BedroomBeds & headboards
Eloisa Conti Visual

Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual

There’s no easier way to add that hotel style environment, then with some soft and cuddly white bed linen.

10. Classic yet dramatic

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style bedroom
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

The gorgeous grey and purple colour scheme, dramatic floor sweeping velvet curtains and luxurious lighting makes this bedroom a noteworthy choice. How about these: 19 beds so beautiful you'll want to go sleep in them (right now!)?

Which appeals to you most? Luxury, vintage or modern bedroom decor?

