The top 10 most popular bedrooms of the year

So you’re looking at creating a relaxing vibe to your bedroom? A means of escaping the hectic world of work, family and chaos. Well, redecorating your bedroom is the perfect first step. Go for some neutral colours, perhaps an atmosphere of serenity with some textured materials and even a few fantastic features, such as scented candles and introduce a comfortable ambiance.

Well, in this homify feature, we consider some fascinating and simple ways to amp up the style of your bedroom, making it an environment conducive to sleep and harmony. The tips and tricks included in this article are based on the top 10 bedrooms for 2016. Now, start thinking about what your ideal bedroom must-have!