The top 10 most popular dining rooms of the year

The dining room is a space where memories are made, conversation is enjoyed and special occasions are celebrated. And with the festive season just a few weeks away, it may be time to add some designer flair to that boring dining room, especially if it is your turn to host Christmas celebrations.
However, your dining room doesn’t need to recreate nostalgia from your granny’s home, instead go for a sleek, sophisticated and modern theme that’s filled with elegant lighting, contemporary furniture and of course chic colours. Your dining room will have a fantastic setting! In this homify feature, we look at the 10 best dining rooms for the 2016, with some stunning ideas to get you inspired!
Wooden furniture, ceramic tiles and neutral tones can create the perfect space for your holiday celebrations.
If your dining room is spacious, then opt for a transparent glass table and some neutral colours.
So you adore antique and vintage furniture, how about including those elements in your dining room and host a theme party while you’re at it!
This room is spacious, sleek and modern, with a large dining table… perfect for those extra family members you never see.
Go for shabby chic décor if your home has an old-fashioned charm, the nautical colours are an awesome choice by the team of interior designers.
If a compact open plan living space is what you have to work with, then opt for an intimate look and include a small and simple round table.
Clean lines and simple furnishings appeal to you? Choose a Scandinavian inspired décor for a contemporary space.
Sunshine and fresh air can do a lot for your home interior, so if your dining room has a view, use it to its full potential.
Incorporating sensational flowers, skylights and opulent materials to your dining room décor will definitely enhance an effect of luxury.
Add a quirky charm with some colourful chairs and your dining room will represent your vibrant yet unique character. Now if you're still in need of some tips, these are: 5 small but modern dining ideas (that are easy to copy!)