The top 10 most popular dining rooms of the year

The dining room is a space where memories are made, conversation is enjoyed and special occasions are celebrated. And with the festive season just a few weeks away, it may be time to add some designer flair to that boring dining room, especially if it is your turn to host Christmas celebrations.

However, your dining room doesn’t need to recreate nostalgia from your granny’s home, instead go for a sleek, sophisticated and modern theme that’s filled with elegant lighting, contemporary furniture and of course chic colours. Your dining room will have a fantastic setting! In this homify feature, we look at the 10 best dining rooms for the 2016, with some stunning ideas to get you inspired!