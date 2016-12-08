Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 10 most popular dining rooms of the year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist dining room
The dining room is a space where memories are made, conversation is enjoyed and special occasions are celebrated. And with the festive season just a few weeks away, it may be time to add some designer flair to that boring dining room, especially if it is your turn to host Christmas celebrations.

However, your dining room doesn’t need to recreate nostalgia from your granny’s home, instead go for a sleek, sophisticated and modern theme that’s filled with elegant lighting, contemporary furniture and of course chic colours. Your dining room will have a fantastic setting! In this homify feature, we look at the 10 best dining rooms for the 2016, with some stunning ideas to get you inspired!

1. Rustic and cosy

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Country style dining room
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Wooden furniture, ceramic tiles and neutral tones can create the perfect space for your holiday celebrations.

2. Neutral colours

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

If your dining room is spacious, then opt for a transparent glass table and some neutral colours.

3. Vintage

Casa de Campo Helvetia, Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura Colonial style dining room
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura

Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura

So you adore antique and vintage furniture, how about including those elements in your dining room and host a theme party while you’re at it!

4. Sleek style

Oyster schelles, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern dining room
BHD Interiors

Oyster schelles

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

This room is spacious, sleek and modern, with a large dining table… perfect for those extra family members you never see.

5. Shabby chic

Fourways Gardens, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Country style dining room
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Fourways Gardens

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Go for shabby chic décor if your home has an old-fashioned charm, the nautical colours are an awesome choice by the team of interior designers.

6. Intimate

APARTAMENTO 1, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

If a compact open plan living space is what you have to work with, then opt for an intimate look and include a small and simple round table.

7. Scandinavian

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist dining room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Clean lines and simple furnishings appeal to you? Choose a Scandinavian inspired décor for a contemporary space.

8. So much sunshine

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern dining room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Sunshine and fresh air can do a lot for your home interior, so if your dining room has a view, use it to its full potential.

9. Luxurious element

homify Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Incorporating sensational flowers, skylights and opulent materials to your dining room décor will definitely enhance an effect of luxury.

10. Funky space

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table SOAP designs Modern dining room
SOAP designs

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table

SOAP designs
SOAP designs
SOAP designs

Add a quirky charm with some colourful chairs and your dining room will represent your vibrant yet unique character. Now if you're still in need of some tips, these are: 5 small but modern dining ideas (that are easy to copy!)

Which dining room are you most likely to recreate?

