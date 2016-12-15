Beautiful outside, even better inside: a modern family home

Today, we are going to explore the most interesting house that you'll ever see!

The outside of the home is a quaint, country-style design while the interior is a sleek and minimalist with a pure white look and feel. The contrast is simply extraordinary and shows how effective two different designs can be when they work together. It also shows that the interior space doesn't have to look the same as the exterior space!

Designed by professionals Bogen Design GMBH this home will make you fall in love today with it's very unique and innovative design. You'll also love the little garage that the designers have built, where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly away.

Are you ready to take a look?