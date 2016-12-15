Beautiful outside, even better inside: a modern family home

Today, we are going to explore the most interesting house that you'll ever see!
The outside of the home is a quaint, country-style design while the interior is a sleek and minimalist with a pure white look and feel. The contrast is simply extraordinary and shows how effective two different designs can be when they work together. It also shows that the interior space doesn't have to look the same as the exterior space!
Designed by professionals Bogen Design GMBH this home will make you fall in love today with it's very unique and innovative design. You'll also love the little garage that the designers have built, where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly away.
From this angle, we can see just how whimsical and appealing this home looks. It combines a country design with a modern and contemporary look and feel.
The designers have gone for a light wooden facade and a sleek grey tiled roof, which extends dramatically almost down to the ground! This is a wonderful example of how you can afford to create unique designs out of the most ordinary of household features. Don't you love the windows that peek out of the roof?
The light wooden slats and the grey tiles create a wonderful contrast between textures and tones too!
The garden plays a huge role in the design of the home, enhancing the charming look and feel.
From this angle, we can see how the back of the house spills out onto a beautiful back garden, with a covered terrace where the family can enjoy some fresh air and sunshine. Not only does the terrace extend the living space to the outdoors, but it also creates a whole new area for interacting or relaxing.
We can also see how there is a fine balance between privacy and a connection between the interior and exterior space. The upper bedroom features a lovely juliet balcony, allowing the family an opportunity to enjoy the surrounding views.
We can also see that this is a close-knit community with the houses all quite close together in this neighbourhood.
The garage features the same light wooden material that we saw throughout the exterior design of the home itself. It is a very simple structure, but very effective.
Especially with the South African climate, we know how important it is to have a garage that keeps our cars and bicycles neatly protected from the weather conditions. You don't need to go for an elaborate or complicated structure.
If we step inside the home, we come across a completely different ambiance. Gone are the light wooden features!
Instead the designers have gone for a sleek and minimalist design where everything is white!
In the kitchen, we can see how savvy the interiors are with plenty of storage space, allowing the minimalist look and feel to remain in tact. Only the most functional of items are featured in this space, with everything else stored neatly out of sight. In fact, there is so much storage space that this is probably the most organised kitchen in the world.
Don't you love the ladder on the side, allowing the residents to reach the upper cupboards?
From this side of the kitchen, we can see that there is plenty of natural light flowing into this home. There are windows interspersed throughout the facade, illuminating the white walls.
This design also works well because the designers have gone for an open plan design. The rooms all flow into each other beautifully, creating an expansive and spacious looking home.
The star of the kitchen is this large kitchen island, which provides even more storage space! It also gives the room an extra surface to prepare food and provides a focal point, which the family can gather around more casually.
Because there aren't too many decor items in the home, the designers have had a little bit of fun with the functional features. The wall that runs parallel to the stairs features a very stunning visual look and feel, with sections cut out of it.
The sleek grey floors also add an industrial chic look and feel to the space, complementing the white walls.
The bathroom features the same minimalist look and feel with white features and grey tiled floors.
However a touch of warmth has been added to the space in the form of a beige stone wall that runs along the whole length of the wall. This makes for a very serene and tranquil design. Couldn't you imagine relaxing in this beautiful bath?
Again, we can see how effective a functional design is, making for a very appealing look and feel. Simple is sometimes far more sophisticated.
