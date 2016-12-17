12 beautiful gardens to adorn the front of your house

Are you considering adding a fantastic and alluring element to the garden at the front of your home? Some fascinating flowers and sweet smelling blooms? Well, in this homify feature we look at 12 gorgeous gardens that will instantly adorn your home in an enchanting atmosphere, and with the help of some expert landscapers, we compiled this guide to getting that creative yet beautiful outdoor zone.
It’s essential to plan your garden accurately. This means taking measurements of the width and length of the proposed area to include just enough vegetation for that welcoming effect.
Now that you have defined the space for your plants, it’s important to think about the amount that your space can accommodate. Too much… and your garden will look cramped and busy. Too few… and your garden will look sparse.
Next up, it’s time to organise your plant placement, whether they’re long, leafy, small or thin, there’s a spot for them in your garden.
Different plants react to sunshine, shade, water and humidity in different ways, so think about those factors when planning the perfect spot for your roses.
While plants are usually varying shades of green, it may be worthwhile to consider some other colour choices for a more vibrant effect.
You’ve taken the time and effort to get your garden in perfect shape, so the last thing you want is someone tramping all over your prized azaleas. Plan for a pathway that will lead from the street to your entrance, keeping your garden intact.
Your garden needs to be usable too, so opt for some stylish seating and enjoy the sunshine.
Although we all love to bask in the sunshine, there may be days when even that is too harsh, which is why a shaded area is necessary to cool off and enjoy the fresh air.
It’s one thing to include a gorgeous garden to your home, but it’s another thing to ensure that it looks neat, tidy and perfectly maintained. You may want to hire a gardener to keep your space in order.
Decorating your garden is just as important as maintenance, this allows your outdoor space to have a sense of fantasy and whimsy… think Alice in Wonderland.
Incorporating some grass in your garden is a must, but that doesn’t mean you need to include it in each and every corner, how about some stones instead?
Now that your garden is complete, just want to sit down, relax and enjoy the lingering aroma of your plants, cool breeze of the fresh air and stunning midday sun. How about these: 6 easy ways to shape up your garden?