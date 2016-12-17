Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 beautiful gardens to adorn the front of your house

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Loading admin actions …

Are you considering adding a fantastic and alluring element to the garden at the front of your home? Some fascinating flowers and sweet smelling blooms? Well, in this homify feature we look at 12 gorgeous gardens that will instantly adorn your home in an enchanting atmosphere, and with the help of some expert landscapers, we compiled this guide to getting that creative yet beautiful outdoor zone.

Step 1: Define the space

RESIDENCIA CLUB DE GOLF LA HACIENDA, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Modern Garden
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

It’s essential to plan your garden accurately. This means taking measurements of the width and length of the proposed area to include just enough vegetation for that welcoming effect.

Step 2: Choose the amount of plants carefully

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Now that you have defined the space for your plants, it’s important to think about the amount that your space can accommodate. Too much… and your garden will look cramped and busy. Too few… and your garden will look sparse.

Step 3: Plant placement

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Next up, it’s time to organise your plant placement, whether they’re long, leafy, small or thin, there’s a spot for them in your garden.

Step 4: Find the perfect spot for your vegetation

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style garden
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Different plants react to sunshine, shade, water and humidity in different ways, so think about those factors when planning the perfect spot for your roses.

Step 5: Some colour

Jardinera en esquina "L" irregular, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Mediterranean style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

While plants are usually varying shades of green, it may be worthwhile to consider some other colour choices for a more vibrant effect.

Step 6: Plan pathways

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern Garden
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

You’ve taken the time and effort to get your garden in perfect shape, so the last thing you want is someone tramping all over your prized azaleas. Plan for a pathway that will lead from the street to your entrance, keeping your garden intact.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Step 7: Seating

CASA VINTAGE ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Classic style garden
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Your garden needs to be usable too, so opt for some stylish seating and enjoy the sunshine.

Step 8: Shade

Jardín de matices en villa alicantina, David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Classic style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

Although we all love to bask in the sunshine, there may be days when even that is too harsh, which is why a shaded area is necessary to cool off and enjoy the fresh air.

Step 9: Maintenance

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

It’s one thing to include a gorgeous garden to your home, but it’s another thing to ensure that it looks neat, tidy and perfectly maintained. You may want to hire a gardener to keep your space in order.

Step 10: Decoration

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Decorating your garden is just as important as maintenance, this allows your outdoor space to have a sense of fantasy and whimsy… think Alice in Wonderland.

Step 11: Green feeling

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Incorporating some grass in your garden is a must, but that doesn’t mean you need to include it in each and every corner, how about some stones instead?

Step 12: Big picture

opEnd house - Single Family House in Lorsch, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Garden
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

opEnd house—Single Family House in Lorsch, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Now that your garden is complete, just want to sit down, relax and enjoy the lingering aroma of your plants, cool breeze of the fresh air and stunning midday sun. How about these: 6 easy ways to shape up your garden?

​The classic home with a stunner of an extension
How have you created your own perfect garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks