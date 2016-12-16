6 common decor mistakes you should avoid

Décor mistakes are a lot more common than you think. Everything from misaligned mirrors, poor lighting and space inhibiting colours can quickly be spotted in the modern home, especially when your interior designer friend comes over for tea. But, that doesn’t mean all is lost, in this homify feature we compiled the 6 most common décor faux pas, so you know what mistakes you’re making and how to rectify them!
You may be tired of that egg shell wall, and it’s time to consider some pimped up colours instead. However, it’s important to test the colour you like on the walls first to see how it works with your lighting and furniture. So go on and get some swatches before you paint your walls in a colour that’s an actual eyesore.
It’s important to have consistency in décor, but too much of the same patterns and colours will just end up looking boring.
What you think is a charming collection of objects may just be a huge mess instead, so carefully consider those knick-knacks and must-have items!
A large sofa in a small living room will just look cramped and over decorated, so remember to measure the room before purchasing any new furniture.
Lighting is an integral aspect of décor, especially in a home that doesn’t receive much sunshine. So go on and install some fantastic artificial illumination and you’ll be able to see where you’re going.
Decorating your home shouldn’t be a rushed and stressful affair. It’s a gradual process that requires time, energy and ambition. So plan your decorating process room by room and go for it at your own pace. If you interesting in other common decor errors, then here are: 10 decor mistakes that can be avoided (yet we commit constantly)