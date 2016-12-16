Your browser is out-of-date.

6 common decor mistakes you should avoid

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Indie Style Interiors - Cottesloe home, Perth Western Australia, Indie Style Interiors Indie Style Interiors Living room
Décor mistakes are a lot more common than you think. Everything from misaligned mirrors, poor lighting and space inhibiting colours can quickly be spotted in the modern home, especially when your interior designer friend comes over for tea. But, that doesn’t mean all is lost, in this homify feature we compiled the 6 most common décor faux pas, so you know what mistakes you’re making and how to rectify them!

1. Not testing the colours first on you wall

22평 좁은집 신혼집 홈스타일링 , homelatte homelatte Living room
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

You may be tired of that egg shell wall, and it’s time to consider some pimped up colours instead. However, it’s important to test the colour you like on the walls first to see how it works with your lighting and furniture. So go on and get some swatches before you paint your walls in a colour that’s an actual eyesore.

2. Too many matching items

Edinburgh Town House, Neale Smith Photography Neale Smith Photography Eclectic style bedroom
Neale Smith Photography

Edinburgh Town House

Neale Smith Photography
Neale Smith Photography
Neale Smith Photography

It’s important to have consistency in décor, but too much of the same patterns and colours will just end up looking boring.

3. The clutter issue

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Study/office
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

What you think is a charming collection of objects may just be a huge mess instead, so carefully consider those knick-knacks and must-have items!

4. Furniture size

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Living Room LuxDeco Living roomSofas & armchairs
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Refined Monochrome Collection—Living Room

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

A large sofa in a small living room will just look cramped and over decorated, so remember to measure the room before purchasing any new furniture.

5. Lighting

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac Living roomLighting
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Lighting is an integral aspect of décor, especially in a home that doesn’t receive much sunshine. So go on and install some fantastic artificial illumination and you’ll be able to see where you’re going.

6. Time frame

Indie Style Interiors - simply perfect living room style Indie Style Interiors Living room
Indie Style Interiors

Indie Style Interiors—simply perfect living room style

Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors

Decorating your home shouldn’t be a rushed and stressful affair. It’s a gradual process that requires time, energy and ambition. So plan your decorating process room by room and go for it at your own pace. If you interesting in other common decor errors, then here are: 10 decor mistakes that can be avoided (yet we commit constantly)

Which decor mistakes are you guilty of?

