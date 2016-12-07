Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The top 10 most popular living rooms of the year (as chosen by you!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Living room
Loading admin actions …

The living room is the most relaxing room in the home, especially on days when you’re home alone, or as an entertainment and socialising zone when you have company over. Either way, the living room needs to be a comfortable, cosy and welcoming zone. In this homify feature, we look at the top 10 living rooms from 2016. Each so stylish, unique and attractive that we cannot help being inspired.

1. Cosy comfort

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern living room
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Meuller

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

This living room is cosy and contemporary, with a fireplace for warmth, neutral décor to enhance a friendly atmosphere and even a TV for an ultimate unwinding experience.

2. Tropical element

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Create your very own beach loving environment with a simple colour scheme and tropical plant décor for a chic look.

3. Bohemian charm

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

The vintage rug, simple colour scheme and fantastic furnishings add a Bohemian décor element to this living room.

4. Zig zag wallpaper

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Media room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Wallpaper has made a sensational comeback to interior design, and there’s nothing like some patterned walls for that awesome retro vibe.

5. Open plan

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Living room
CA Architects

HSE Van Rooyen

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

As the layout of modern homes get more compact, the open plan living idea is becoming more prevalent, with the living room, dining area and kitchen all within the same zone.

6. Colourful

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern living room Living room lounge dining room
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Interior designers recommend enhancing the beauty of your home by including your favourite colour, such as some brilliant blue accents and neutral walls. This is especially a fantastic idea if your home is close to the seaside or has some Mediterranean charm.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. White and sleek

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

There’s nothing more sensational and sleek than all-white décor.

8. Rustic and comfortable

THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Living room
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Textured wooden furniture, walls and exposed wooden ceiling beams along with luxurious leather sofas that are so inviting. Now that makes for the perfect spot to relax, especially in front of that old-fashioned fireplace.

9. Illumination

House F, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Living room Wood Grey
Margaret Berichon Design

House F

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

Spectacular lighting can quickly adapt the mood of the décor, from sombre to sensational and that’s exactly what this chandelier achieves.

10. Fresh air and sunshine

Beautiful Gowrie Farm Walker Smith Architects Living room
Walker Smith Architects

Beautiful Gowrie Farm

Walker Smith Architects
Walker Smith Architects
Walker Smith Architects

It’s amazing what some regular fresh air and sunshine can do to your personality, so go on and open those windows! Have a look at these 20 pictures of modern living rooms for you to copy

An impressive home built for a family starting a new life
Which living room idea do you love the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks