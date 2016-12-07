The top 10 most popular living rooms of the year (as chosen by you!)

The living room is the most relaxing room in the home, especially on days when you’re home alone, or as an entertainment and socialising zone when you have company over. Either way, the living room needs to be a comfortable, cosy and welcoming zone. In this homify feature, we look at the top 10 living rooms from 2016. Each so stylish, unique and attractive that we cannot help being inspired.
This living room is cosy and contemporary, with a fireplace for warmth, neutral décor to enhance a friendly atmosphere and even a TV for an ultimate unwinding experience.
Create your very own beach loving environment with a simple colour scheme and tropical plant décor for a chic look.
The vintage rug, simple colour scheme and fantastic furnishings add a Bohemian décor element to this living room.
Wallpaper has made a sensational comeback to interior design, and there’s nothing like some patterned walls for that awesome retro vibe.
As the layout of modern homes get more compact, the open plan living idea is becoming more prevalent, with the living room, dining area and kitchen all within the same zone.
Interior designers recommend enhancing the beauty of your home by including your favourite colour, such as some brilliant blue accents and neutral walls. This is especially a fantastic idea if your home is close to the seaside or has some Mediterranean charm.
There’s nothing more sensational and sleek than all-white décor.
Textured wooden furniture, walls and exposed wooden ceiling beams along with luxurious leather sofas that are so inviting. Now that makes for the perfect spot to relax, especially in front of that old-fashioned fireplace.
Spectacular lighting can quickly adapt the mood of the décor, from sombre to sensational and that’s exactly what this chandelier achieves.
It’s amazing what some regular fresh air and sunshine can do to your personality, so go on and open those windows! Have a look at these 20 pictures of modern living rooms for you to copy