23 things you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30

Leigh Leigh
UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
The big 3.0. 

This number thrusts us out of our irresponsible twenties, forcing us to re-examine our life choices, our goals, our partners, our families and of course, our homes. Because, let's face it, it's not so cute for a thirty-year-old to be living with their parents or camping out in a commune.

The bedroom is one of the most important parts of growing up. This space truly represents who you are, what your interests are and where you are going in life. There is a big difference between someone who has posters of a teenage boy band on their wall to someone who has a meditate corner in their bedroom.

This is why today we have put together 23 things that you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30. These quick tips will help you to create the most mature and stylish bedroom on the block, suiting your new phase of life. 

Embrace it!

1. An over-complicated design

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Go for simple colours, earthy tones and a neutral colour palette for a bedroom that cocoons you in warmth and harmony.

2. A messy cupboard

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your cupboard space should be neat and tidy at all times. There is nothing appealing about a thirty-year-old with clothes everywhere!

3. A lack of linen, decor or design

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

A bare mattress just isn't going to cut it in your thirties!

4. Childish wallpaper or artwork

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

Rather opt for wallpaper designs that are mature and soothing, like this design by professionals Fototapete De

5. Too many cushions, blankets and throws

CHAMBRE " LIN ", Scenes d'interieuR Scenes d'interieuR Mediterranean style bedroom
Scenes d&#39;interieuR

Scenes d'interieuR
Scenes d&#39;interieuR
Scenes d'interieuR

You don't want to overwhelm your bedroom or bed space. Your bed should be cosy and comfortable spot with more than enough room for you!

6. Lack of design

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Your bedroom shouldn't be haphazardly put together. Do you see how this room features blankets all over the place, a television propped up on a box and other items littered around the place? This is not a good look!

7. Curtains

Cortinas tradicionales y modernas Kaaten, Kaaten Kaaten Classic style bedroom
Kaaten

Kaaten
Kaaten
Kaaten

Your bedroom needs some beautiful and stylish cushions to give you your privacy and filter the light that comes into this space.

Don't you love these modern and elegant grey blinds, which enhance the beautiful and sophisticated room?

8. An uncomfortable bed

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

This is the time of your life where you need to start looking after you back and getting at least seven hours of sleep every night. Invest in a comfortable bed that is going to give you plenty of rest and relaxation.

9. Too many patterns, tones and textures

Menora Residence Moda Interiors Modern style bedroom
Moda Interiors

Menora Residence

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

While this is a very edgy look and feel, there is a lot going on. You may prefer a more simple design like the first image that we saw.

10. Too much television

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Invest in a few good books and brush up on your literature.

11. Lack of natural light

Apartament Błonia Hamptons, DreamHouse.info.pl DreamHouse.info.pl Eclectic style bedroom
DreamHouse.info.pl

DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl

Gone are the days when have partied too hard the night before and we want our rooms to be as dark as possible. Let the fresh air and sunshine in!

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

12. Old-fashioned design

SAKURA KLASİK YATAK ODASI TAKIMI, Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style bedroom
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

You're still young! Invest in modern decor that suits your personality, style and age.

13. Lack of vegetation

Shoreditch , The Baked Tile Company The Baked Tile Company Eclectic style bedroom
The Baked Tile Company

Shoreditch

The Baked Tile Company
The Baked Tile Company
The Baked Tile Company

Put some pot plants, little trees or even a fresh vase of flowers in your bedroom to instantly create an attractive space that is connected to the outdoors.

14. A soulless room

Апартаменты в стиле Поп-Арт, ООО "ИНТЕРИОР" ООО 'ИНТЕРИОР' Modern style bedroom
ООО <q>ИНТЕРИОР</q>

ООО "ИНТЕРИОР"
ООО <q>ИНТЕРИОР</q>
ООО "ИНТЕРИОР"

This is YOUR space so it should represent your style and your personality. Choose a piece of artwork or some photographs that truly speak to who you are.

15. A disorganised studio

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

If you have a studio apartment, make sure you separate spaces by using furniture and rugs to distinguish between the living areas. Do you see how organised and sophisticated this space can look?

16. All of the walls painted a bright colour

Loft ESN, Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Modern style bedroom
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Loft ESN

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Choose one of the rooms in the house to paint a distinguished colour, working with neutral colours throughout the rest of the space. This packs a punch without becoming too overwhelming or making the room seem smaller.

17. Overwhelming tones

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

In this design, we can see that too many bright colours can create quite a jarring bedroom space.

Have a look at how colours influence your bedroom to see what tones you should be going for.

18. A lack of privacy

Renovierung einer Villa am Stadtrand von Salzburg zu einem luxuriösen Wohn-Loft, Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Modern bathroom
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH

Meissl Architects ZT GmbH
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH

You're old enough now to have a bit of privacy when it comes to your bedroom. You never know who might be sharing this space with you! Separate your bathroom from your bedroom and make sure your bedroom is private from the rest of the house.

19. The absence of a good mirror

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern style bedroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

You want to be able to see what you look like when you start your day, making a good impression at work.

20. Too many accessories

Pastel Nude, ORCHIDS LOFT ORCHIDS LOFT Modern style bedroom
ORCHIDS LOFT

ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT

Don't overwhelm your bedroom with too much clutter or chaos. Opt for a few candles, flowers or lanterns. There is no need to have too many.

21. Bad lighting

Bedroom designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern style bedroom
Desig9x Studio

Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio

We've already spoken about the need for natural light and ventilation in your bedroom, but you also need some beautiful, soft lighting in this space in the evening. Opt for bedside lamps, lanterns or even candles for some ambiance.

22. Too many cords

Algunos productos Pitaya, Pitaya Pitaya HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Pitaya

Pitaya
Pitaya
Pitaya

Make sure the cords in your bedroom are neatly hidden out of sight. There is nothing more unattractive than cords lying all over the floor.

23. No desk

Apartamento Parque por mmagalhães estúdio, mmagalhães estúdio mmagalhães estúdio Modern style bedroom
mmagalhães estúdio

mmagalhães estúdio
mmagalhães estúdio
mmagalhães estúdio

If you have the space, include a writing desk in your bedroom where you can catch up on work or sit somewhere comfortably while you check emails. Very mature!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these: Top bathroom mistakes that you're making.

Beautiful and smart: an affordable but eco-friendly home
Are you guilty of any of these mistakes?

