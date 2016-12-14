23 things you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30

The big 3.0.

This number thrusts us out of our irresponsible twenties, forcing us to re-examine our life choices, our goals, our partners, our families and of course, our homes. Because, let's face it, it's not so cute for a thirty-year-old to be living with their parents or camping out in a commune.

The bedroom is one of the most important parts of growing up. This space truly represents who you are, what your interests are and where you are going in life. There is a big difference between someone who has posters of a teenage boy band on their wall to someone who has a meditate corner in their bedroom.

This is why today we have put together 23 things that you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30. These quick tips will help you to create the most mature and stylish bedroom on the block, suiting your new phase of life.

Embrace it!