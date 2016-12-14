23 things you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30

The big 3.0.
This number thrusts us out of our irresponsible twenties, forcing us to re-examine our life choices, our goals, our partners, our families and of course, our homes. Because, let's face it, it's not so cute for a thirty-year-old to be living with their parents or camping out in a commune.
The bedroom is one of the most important parts of growing up. This space truly represents who you are, what your interests are and where you are going in life. There is a big difference between someone who has posters of a teenage boy band on their wall to someone who has a meditate corner in their bedroom.
This is why today we have put together 23 things that you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30. These quick tips will help you to create the most mature and stylish bedroom on the block, suiting your new phase of life.
Embrace it!
Go for simple colours, earthy tones and a neutral colour palette for a bedroom that cocoons you in warmth and harmony.
Your cupboard space should be neat and tidy at all times. There is nothing appealing about a thirty-year-old with clothes everywhere!
A bare mattress just isn't going to cut it in your thirties!
Rather opt for wallpaper designs that are mature and soothing, like this design by professionals Fototapete De.
You don't want to overwhelm your bedroom or bed space. Your bed should be cosy and comfortable spot with more than enough room for you!
Your bedroom shouldn't be haphazardly put together. Do you see how this room features blankets all over the place, a television propped up on a box and other items littered around the place? This is not a good look!
Your bedroom needs some beautiful and stylish cushions to give you your privacy and filter the light that comes into this space.
Don't you love these modern and elegant grey blinds, which enhance the beautiful and sophisticated room?
This is the time of your life where you need to start looking after you back and getting at least seven hours of sleep every night. Invest in a comfortable bed that is going to give you plenty of rest and relaxation.
While this is a very edgy look and feel, there is a lot going on. You may prefer a more simple design like the first image that we saw.
Gone are the days when have partied too hard the night before and we want our rooms to be as dark as possible. Let the fresh air and sunshine in!
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
You're still young! Invest in modern decor that suits your personality, style and age.
Put some pot plants, little trees or even a fresh vase of flowers in your bedroom to instantly create an attractive space that is connected to the outdoors.
This is YOUR space so it should represent your style and your personality. Choose a piece of artwork or some photographs that truly speak to who you are.
If you have a studio apartment, make sure you separate spaces by using furniture and rugs to distinguish between the living areas. Do you see how organised and sophisticated this space can look?
Choose one of the rooms in the house to paint a distinguished colour, working with neutral colours throughout the rest of the space. This packs a punch without becoming too overwhelming or making the room seem smaller.
In this design, we can see that too many bright colours can create quite a jarring bedroom space.
Have a look at how colours influence your bedroom to see what tones you should be going for.
You're old enough now to have a bit of privacy when it comes to your bedroom. You never know who might be sharing this space with you! Separate your bathroom from your bedroom and make sure your bedroom is private from the rest of the house.
You want to be able to see what you look like when you start your day, making a good impression at work.
Don't overwhelm your bedroom with too much clutter or chaos. Opt for a few candles, flowers or lanterns. There is no need to have too many.
We've already spoken about the need for natural light and ventilation in your bedroom, but you also need some beautiful, soft lighting in this space in the evening. Opt for bedside lamps, lanterns or even candles for some ambiance.
Make sure the cords in your bedroom are neatly hidden out of sight. There is nothing more unattractive than cords lying all over the floor.
If you have the space, include a writing desk in your bedroom where you can catch up on work or sit somewhere comfortably while you check emails. Very mature!
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these: Top bathroom mistakes that you're making.