16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

The bathroom is one of the most visited and personal rooms in the house. We visit it when we start the day and we visit it when we finish the day. Sometimes, we even take a refreshing shower in the middle of the day to clear our minds and de-stress! It also helps us to feel awake and alive!

The shower is thus a very important feature in the bathroom. It's here that we are safe to sing, dream and imagine the day ahead of us. This is why we must ensure that this space is beautiful and bright.

To show you just how much potential your shower space holds, we have put together 16 modern examples of top showers from around the world. Designed by some of the greatest design professionals, these showers will make you never want to leave the bathroom.

Let's take a look!