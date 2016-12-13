8 small, beautiful and cheap houses

In large South African cities, many of us have become accustomed to living in tiny apartments or flats. Houses are slightly larger, but due to urbanisation, even these aren't that big these days.

This is not a problem though!

Have you ever considered living in a super small house? Today, we are going to show you just how appealing the concept is.

In fact smaller houses can have so much appeal. For starters, they are easier to clean and organise. Secondly, they can be that much more cosy, homely and warm. And with a little bit of innovation, they can be as multi-functional and as trendy as you like!

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you 8 small beautiful but budget-friendly houses so you can see just how attractive this concept is!

Let's take a look!