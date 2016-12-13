8 storage ideas you need in your bathroom

If you really think about, your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. Especially if you live with a large family, it's the one place where you can get a bit of privacy and some peace and quiet! You can meditate in a bubble bath after work or repeat your daily affirmations in the mirror before work.
This is why the bathroom should be designed beautifully as well as organised, neat and tidy at all times. You want to create a serene space that instantly makes you feel calm, the moment that step inside.
If you have shampoos, soaps and other items littered around this space or if there are wet towels or dirty clothes on the floor, then it will be quite difficult to achieve a state of serenity, don't you agree?
This is why storage space in your bathroom is so important!
Today at homify, we've put together 8 storage hacks that your bathroom simply can't do without.
Let's take a look!
Especially if you have a tiny bathroom or toilet, like this one, you want to make the absolute most of the vertical space available to you. Install shelves up the wall, keeping toilet paper, face cloths and towels neatly stored away. There will even be space for some decor items to go on display!
Tip: Opt for closed shelves or cupboards for more personal items. Also have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
A sink or basin is a necessary part of the bathroom so you might as well make the most of it. Create shelf space or cupboards underneath it where towels and other items can be stored away. This will also save you from having to install large and chunky towel racks on the walls, which just take up space.
This is a great way to add a little rustic touch to the bathroom, while bringing in a smart storage solution.
Pull out baskets or drawers look savvy and create a wonderful space for keeping items neatly out of sight.
When it comes to small spaces, you need a bit of innovation.
As we can see in this design, every little bit of space has been utilised. A washing machine is embedded in the cupboard, while corner shelves allow for smaller items to be kept on display but out of the way. There is a large shelf that runs along the wall above the toilet as well as a chest of drawers underneath the sink.
The result is a well-organised bathroom that has a home for everything!
Design professionals Home Staging Factory have inserted towel racks under the sink, which keeps them neatly tucked out of the way and takes up very little space.
If you want to go for a fair amount of storage or cupboard space in your bathroom, white can be a great choice. It creates a very clean, savvy and minimalist environment that will instantly provoke calm and tranquility.
If you have a big enough corner space, a large cupboard like this one can be a great option especially if your bathroom doubles up as a laundry.
Here you can keep washing powder, fabric softener and other items close to the washing machine and even hang up clothes, without anyone who steps foot in the bathroom being the wiser.
A laundry basket is a simple addition to the bathroom but it can make all the difference! When you're done with wet towels or dirty clothes, just put them in the basket and they're instantly out of sight.
This is a great tip for those who have kids or messy partners too!
