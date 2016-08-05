20 modern, simple and fabulous kitchens!

The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home. There’s something about the aroma of freshly-baked goods and the smell of delicious food wafting through the air that makes it comfortable, cosy and inviting. But, that doesn’t mean that your kitchen design should be neglected and in disarray.

In fact, if you’re a regular user of your kitchen, you may want to consider some modern and elegant designs for that attractive and welcoming effect. Your kitchen can quickly become a space where delectable meals, lively conversation and adorable banter makes it a homely atmosphere. In this edition of homify, we look at 20 modern kitchens that each have a fabulous yet simple identity, adding chic style to the contemporary home, regardless of the space available or layout of the house.