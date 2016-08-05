Your browser is out-of-date.

20 modern, simple and fabulous kitchens!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS
The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home. There’s something about the aroma of freshly-baked goods and the smell of delicious food wafting through the air that makes it comfortable, cosy and inviting. But, that doesn’t mean that your kitchen design should be neglected and in disarray.

In fact, if you’re a regular user of your kitchen, you may want to consider some modern and elegant designs for that attractive and welcoming effect. Your kitchen can quickly become a space where delectable meals, lively conversation and adorable banter makes it a homely atmosphere. In this edition of homify, we look at 20 modern kitchens that each have a fabulous yet simple identity, adding chic style to the contemporary home, regardless of the space available or layout of the house.

1. Perfect planning

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This kitchen is easily accessible with a darker colour décor for a sophisticated look, the walls are decorated with beige and white mosaic tiles, while the steel handles add a modern touch.

2. Red and black

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Although this kitchen is compact in size, it makes up for it in colour. The combination of red and black is no doubt a stylish choice, while the informal dining area is just perfect.

3. Wood

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The interior designers of this kitchen considered horizontal lines and plenty of working space. The design is a combination of neutral and chocolate colour wood and is absolutely practical.

4. Traditional

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Incorporating some rustic or traditional detail in a modern kitchen can make for a stunning décor.

5. Granite counters

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

You cannot go wrong with a granite countertop for that durable and dynamic kitchen.

6. Colourful mosaic

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

A colourful splashback is a fantastic way to liven up a neutral kitchen décor.

7. Wooden colours

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Wood is available in variety of hues, and this colour combination is interesting and vibrant, especially in a minimalist style kitchen.

8. Delicate accents

A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

Although this kitchen has an all-white colour scheme, the furniture, fittings, illumination and mosaic flooring enhances the rustic ambiance.

9. Classic

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Cream coloured wooden cabinets is a small kitchen are a wonderful choice.

10. Elegant

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Opt for some sober style and elegance with a dark wood design, add some dark grey granite countertops and a sleek cooker hood.

11. Quirky charm

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Go for a quirky kitchen décor with a vivid tomato red and ensure that your home has a funky atmosphere.

12. Illumination

FUENTES / TRENDO, Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica

Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica

LED lights are a must-have in the modern kitchen, this will illuminate even the darkest corners.

13. Something lime and lively

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Who says you need to go with colours that you’ve seen time and time again in a kitchen? This U-shaped design is functional, trendy and the vibrant shade of green is so energetic too.

14. Romance

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This petite kitchen includes black wooden cabinets with discreet red shelves for that romantic and creative design.

15. Natural elements

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Add some stone and wood for a textured look in your modern kitchen, while stainless steel appliances are sleek and sophisticated.

16. Neutral decor

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Neutral colours are great to keep your kitchen trendy for many years to come without tiring of a bright colour.

17. Open and friendly

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

An L-shaped kitchen may be the space solution to a small kitchen problem, while open shelves keep the space looking inviting too.

18. Red and white

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

We saw a combination of red and black earlier, and red and white is another fabulous contrast of colour for a cosy kitchen.

19. Steel modernity

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Steel is an excellent choice for is strength and durability and when combined with other shades of grey, the kitchen is gorgeous and modern.

20. Simple, glazed and gorgeous

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Translucent doors and black granite countertops along with light wood and shades of grey, beige and brown. Now that is a simple design that will stand the test of time. Have a look at these: 14 affordable and cool kitchen ideas to copy.

Modern or rustic? Which kitchen do you love most?

