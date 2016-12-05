Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 10 most popular braais of the year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
So the summer season in South Africa is now firmly on us, and with the holidays just a few weeks away, it may be time to stock up on some essentials. However, summer time often means more socialising and entertaining family and friends, and your outdoor area could be in need of a revamp. 

This homify feature looks at the 10 best braais from 2016, and if you enjoy a great meal from the grill, you should consider including a rustic, modern or usable braai zone for that fantastic terrace or garden. Let’s see what the team or professionals came up with!

1. Full on rustic

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

A braai is a social occasion, so ensure that you have plenty of space for a grill in your garden and take advantage of the summer sun.

2. Sleek

Giardino privato, Progetti d'Interni e Design Progetti d'Interni e Design
Progetti d&#39;Interni e Design

Progetti d'Interni e Design
Progetti d&#39;Interni e Design
Progetti d'Interni e Design

A modern grill is great because it can be moved around.

3. All-in

Casa del Lago, LOGUER Design LOGUER Design Patios
LOGUER Design

LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design

This braai area is perfect, from the barbecue facility to the sensational view and even the comfy seating.

4. Green surroundings

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

If you love that camp-fire feeling then this braai is an ideal choice.

5. Built with gabions

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

It may be an eclectic design, but this grill is perfectly insulated by gabions.

6. Multi-space

Терраса-Взлетная полоса, Bureau GN Bureau GN Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Bureau GN

Bureau GN
Bureau GN
Bureau GN

There's nothing more fantastic then having multiple spaces to grill your good eats, especially when you have a somewhat picky crowd to entertain.

7. Nothing forgotten

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The terrific terrace seen here has all the makings of a fabulous summer holiday party, from the spectacular swimming pool, to the delightful outdoor dining area and even a full grill zone.

8. Simplicity

rehabilitación integral de masia, para turismo rural, raddi ARQUITECTES raddi ARQUITECTES Garden Fire pits & barbecues
raddi ARQUITECTES

raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES

The design of this barbecue area ensures more than enough outdoor working space for meal prep and even storage for your barbecue necessities.

9. Pizza perfect

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Rustic style garden
Fazzone camini

Fazzone camini
Fazzone camini
Fazzone camini

A braai doesn't need to be just meat, chicken and coals—add some fantasy with homemade, wood fired pizza and you'll be sure to feed the masses this festive season.

10. The gourmet experience

Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Ñuke

Ñuke
Ñuke
Ñuke

The undercover patio area is usable regardless of the weather, while there is more than enough cooking space for anything from a rotisserie chicken to baked bread. These are 11 pictures of beautiful summer patio ideas for South Africans.

​The beautiful and innovative home of a newly married couple
Rustic or modern, which braai area suits your home?

