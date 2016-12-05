The top 10 most popular braais of the year

So the summer season in South Africa is now firmly on us, and with the holidays just a few weeks away, it may be time to stock up on some essentials. However, summer time often means more socialising and entertaining family and friends, and your outdoor area could be in need of a revamp.

This homify feature looks at the 10 best braais from 2016, and if you enjoy a great meal from the grill, you should consider including a rustic, modern or usable braai zone for that fantastic terrace or garden. Let’s see what the team or professionals came up with!