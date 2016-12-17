​The classic home with a stunner of an extension

What could be more wonderful than stumbling across a charmingly traditional house with all the right touches and throwbacks that remind us of vintage architecture many moons ago – and then discovering that an ultra chic and very impressive volume has been added right at the back? Those familiar with homify will know that we really do have a soft spot for homes that look standard from the front, yet reveal something a little more exciting once explored a little more.
Without taking up too much of the garden space, this enchanting project from the expert home builders Totus is a real looker and makes easy work of setting the standard that everyone else should be aiming for.
But don’t just believe every word you read; scroll on to see for yourself…
Doesn’t this back garden, complete with the open extension, look just picture perfect? The newly added volume really goes a long way in adding something extra to the house, and yet doesn’t come close to overshadowing the beauty of the garden.
Speaking of which, the garden is a fresh delight with a patio and some much-needed greenery. The way everything here draws us in (thanks to the natural welcoming vibe of the extension) is absolutely fantastic.
Here we see how the sleek and new metal-clad extension combines with the classic brick-laid surface of the original structure, as well as the timber garden fence on the left. Modern exterior lighting fixtures complete the scene perfectly.
But what does the front of the house look like?
Now just compare the front side (which has been left untouched) with the rear end. Quite a contrast which is most inspiring, don’t you think?
Should you currently be procrastinating on an extension project back home for fear of overshadowing the beauty and traditional look that makes your home so special, take a tip from this house which seems to enjoy the best of both old- and new worlds.
Terrific tradition at the front, and magnificent modernity at the rear!
Now we know that the exterior look of the extension looks amazing, but what about the interiors? It’s an open-plan addition that has sought to take advantage of a sparkling white colour scheme (and perfectly placed skylights) in order to create this bright and dazzling area.
Adding an extension to the home is not just about acquiring new space, but also to add light and brightness. After all, what’s the point of investing in an expensive project if you are left with a room that feels dark and gloomy?
While the overall style here is minimalist, we can’t overlook the fun designer additions that have been included, like these fantastic bare bulb pendulum lights. Topped off with gold hardware, they add a high-end feel while also flaunting a deliciously warm accent colour.
This new extension has certainly been put to good use, with every corner and surface excelling at whatever they were meant to do – look at those recipe book shelves and the small food prepping area.
And that mirrored back wall is just so inspiring, doubling up on visual space while also reflecting the incoming light from the garden!
Wondering how such a modern extension fits in with the rest of an open-plan layout? Take a look! The transitioning space from contemporary extension to front-facing living room is effortless and almost unnoticeable.
A white colour palette ensures the two spaces are connected perfectly, while it’s a simple matter of leaving a few feet of floor space open to distinguish between the two. Simple!
This is certainly a light, bright and beautiful home that has added a new section with a delicate touch – pure inspiration for your next home improvement project!
