​The classic home with a stunner of an extension

What could be more wonderful than stumbling across a charmingly traditional house with all the right touches and throwbacks that remind us of vintage architecture many moons ago – and then discovering that an ultra chic and very impressive volume has been added right at the back? Those familiar with homify will know that we really do have a soft spot for homes that look standard from the front, yet reveal something a little more exciting once explored a little more.

Without taking up too much of the garden space, this enchanting project from the expert home builders Totus is a real looker and makes easy work of setting the standard that everyone else should be aiming for.

But don’t just believe every word you read; scroll on to see for yourself…