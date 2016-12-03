Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 10 most popular kitchens of the year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
Styling your kitchen is quite a tumultuous task, it requires an idea, a colour scheme, theme and perhaps even some accent features. In this homify feature we consider the 10 most popular kitchens of the year. From the rustic inspired to the ultra-modern and even the most elegant and tasteful… country style.

Regardless of what your favourite kitchen décor idea may be, the interior designers ensured that there definitely is something for everyone. It may be time to list what you cannot live without in your home kitchen, whether you fancy yourself an amateur chef or a toasted cheese connoisseur, a modern cooking space awaits you!

1. Ultimately rustic

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Everything in this kitchen screams old-fashioned charm, from the textured stone wall to the wooden cabinets and even the counters and working spaces.

2. All-white

ZOE, Cangini e Tucci Cangini e Tucci KitchenLighting Glass
Cangini e Tucci

Cangini e Tucci
Cangini e Tucci
Cangini e Tucci

This all-white kitchen looks anything but stark and under-decorated. The country style detail on the cabinets and simple illumination adds a charming effect, while allowing this kitchen to look so spacious too.

3. Eclectic

Dom - okolice Krakowa, stabrawa.pl stabrawa.pl Kitchen
stabrawa.pl

stabrawa.pl
stabrawa.pl
stabrawa.pl

A two-toned kitchen that is a combination of darker and lighter hues creates the perfect setting for an eclectic design.

4. Details

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

This is another example of a country style kitchen, with its patterned blinds, simple colour scheme and oversized sink.

5. For a modern family

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The kitchen in a modern home often forms part of an open plan living space, but that just means more planning is necessary to accentuate storage and working space.

6. Fresh air

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

A large window or open door is a great way to ensure that your kitchen is comfortable and fresh smelling throughout the day.

7. Industrial chic

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

If you like the idea of neutral colours with some accents as well as that exposed brick wall decor, then an industrial kitchen design might be the best choice for you.

8. Lovely lighting

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Lighting is an essential component of any kitchen.

9. Dark

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

The dark reddish wooden cabinets are a fantastic option for a sophisticated look.

10. Light

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

While all-white cabinets and plenty of sunshine are a spectacular too. If that natural look is what you're after, then these 23 wooden kitchens—modern and spectacular! are sure to amaze you.

What would your ideal kitchen include?

