The top 10 most popular kitchens of the year

Styling your kitchen is quite a tumultuous task, it requires an idea, a colour scheme, theme and perhaps even some accent features. In this homify feature we consider the 10 most popular kitchens of the year. From the rustic inspired to the ultra-modern and even the most elegant and tasteful… country style.

Regardless of what your favourite kitchen décor idea may be, the interior designers ensured that there definitely is something for everyone. It may be time to list what you cannot live without in your home kitchen, whether you fancy yourself an amateur chef or a toasted cheese connoisseur, a modern cooking space awaits you!