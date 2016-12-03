The top 10 most popular kitchens of the year

Styling your kitchen is quite a tumultuous task, it requires an idea, a colour scheme, theme and perhaps even some accent features. In this homify feature we consider the 10 most popular kitchens of the year. From the rustic inspired to the ultra-modern and even the most elegant and tasteful… country style.
Regardless of what your favourite kitchen décor idea may be, the interior designers ensured that there definitely is something for everyone. It may be time to list what you cannot live without in your home kitchen, whether you fancy yourself an amateur chef or a toasted cheese connoisseur, a modern cooking space awaits you!
Everything in this kitchen screams old-fashioned charm, from the textured stone wall to the wooden cabinets and even the counters and working spaces.
This all-white kitchen looks anything but stark and under-decorated. The country style detail on the cabinets and simple illumination adds a charming effect, while allowing this kitchen to look so spacious too.
A two-toned kitchen that is a combination of darker and lighter hues creates the perfect setting for an eclectic design.
This is another example of a country style kitchen, with its patterned blinds, simple colour scheme and oversized sink.
The kitchen in a modern home often forms part of an open plan living space, but that just means more planning is necessary to accentuate storage and working space.
A large window or open door is a great way to ensure that your kitchen is comfortable and fresh smelling throughout the day.
If you like the idea of neutral colours with some accents as well as that exposed brick wall decor, then an industrial kitchen design might be the best choice for you.
Lighting is an essential component of any kitchen.
The dark reddish wooden cabinets are a fantastic option for a sophisticated look.
While all-white cabinets and plenty of sunshine are a spectacular too. If that natural look is what you're after, then these 23 wooden kitchens—modern and spectacular! are sure to amaze you.