The lovable South African style home with that perfect family feeling

One thing you can say about homify: our selection of professionals really know their stuff when it comes to architecture and design. Some structures are small and modest with cute and minimal decorations, while others are vast and spacious that flaunt some of the most lavish and extravagant décor you’re likely to ever see.

Today we want to treat you to a creation that is somewhere in the middle. Yes, its décor department opted to be quite neutral and subtle, yet the overall look and vibe that is flaunted here is very far from mere cute and modest.

The architects of Von Mann Architektur were in charge of creating this fantabulous structure that has more surprises than floors. Each area of this design is unique, yet in perfect harmony with the others. And what's most impressive about this project is probably the fact that it is a reconstruction of a 19th century building.