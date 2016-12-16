The lovable South African style home with that perfect family feeling

One thing you can say about homify: our selection of professionals really know their stuff when it comes to architecture and design. Some structures are small and modest with cute and minimal decorations, while others are vast and spacious that flaunt some of the most lavish and extravagant décor you’re likely to ever see.
Today we want to treat you to a creation that is somewhere in the middle. Yes, its décor department opted to be quite neutral and subtle, yet the overall look and vibe that is flaunted here is very far from mere cute and modest.
The architects of Von Mann Architektur were in charge of creating this fantabulous structure that has more surprises than floors. Each area of this design is unique, yet in perfect harmony with the others. And what's most impressive about this project is probably the fact that it is a reconstruction of a 19th century building.
Not really a structure that will hide and blend in with your normal suburban surroundings, is it? As we can see, there are multiple floors that each present a myriad of different rooms.
The white and brown colour scheme looks just so delicious (almost like a combination of fresh sugar and sweet chocolate), and is repeated on the inside. It makes for quite a wonderfully classic appearance, don’t you agree?
On the ground floor, we immediately walk into an open-plan layout (which is also repeated on the other floors). Here, the living room, dining room and kitchen are seamlessly connected, but thanks to careful furniture arrangement, there is a noticeable difference between the spaces. Pale-blue textiles in the living room create a visual separation from the wooden dining room setup. And you can notice the crisp-white surfaces of the kitchen cabinetry gleaming in the background.
Take one flight of stairs up and we encounter another living room, dining room, and kitchen combination. Although this floor’s colour scheme is very similar to the previous one’s, the shades do differ considerably.
This time, the living room is occupied by a darker set of neutral greys, while the kitchen is in a matte black. The dining room furniture opted for a lighter grey colour palette, as well as a more contemporary approach – compare those sleek dining chairs with the timber ones on the lower floor.
When living spaces are modernised, it often occurs that individual elements are left in their original style, resulting in a space with two different styles. That is exactly what we have here: a striking modern-rustic fusion.
Raw wood combined with pristine white creates a calming and country atmosphere, while the modern furnishings and décor touches bring us a step up from the traditional log-cabin vibe.
Upon first entry, we are immediately enthralled by the high ceilings of the master bedroom on the top floor. Even here, the combination of rustic wood and light textiles reign supreme.
The enormous bed flaunts its presence almost like a royal throne, complemented fantastically by the expressive and oversized wall art on the side.
Of course a beautiful space is not just exclusive to interior design; exterior spaces can also flaunt their fair share of charm, and this lovely balcony is perfect proof of that. This space allows these very fortunate homeowners to take in a phenomenal view of the surrounding landscape on a daily basis. Through the use of sophisticated furniture, an incomparable flair comes into being that allows for the finest relaxation while enjoying the beauty of nature and fresh air.
These professionals have most definitely impressed us by transforming a derelict building from the 19th century into an extraordinary dream home that flaunts such an abundance of luxury without being too in-your-face about it. Now that is classy living done right!
