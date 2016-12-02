The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you

So you’re tired of your boring, ugly and outdated bathroom and in need of a modern space to relax and escape your work, responsibilities and family life. Well, in this homify feature, we look at the 10 most popular bathrooms of 2016, with the aim of inspiring you to create something just as tranquil, decorative and stylish in your own home. So whether you would like your bathroom to exude a revitalising atmosphere or a spa-like ambiance, these are some fantastic ideas to inspire your revamp.