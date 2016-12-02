Your browser is out-of-date.

The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH
So you’re tired of your boring, ugly and outdated bathroom and in need of a modern space to relax and escape your work, responsibilities and family life. Well, in this homify feature, we look at the 10 most popular bathrooms of 2016, with the aim of inspiring you to create something just as tranquil, decorative and stylish in your own home. So whether you would like your bathroom to exude a revitalising atmosphere or a spa-like ambiance, these are some fantastic ideas to inspire your revamp.

1. Textured effect

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Opt for a stone wall to decorate your shower and take advantage of the sunshine from your large window, for a bathroom that is always fresh and humidity free.

2. Industrial detail

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

The exposed concrete walls and quirky lamps are a fascinating feature in this modern bathroom.

3. Sleek and stylish

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

There's nothing more attractive to a visitor than a bathroom with a spa-inspired decor and these wooden elements along with the all-white walls is just perfect!

4. Mosaic tiles

Uma cobertura estilo moderno e minimalista, Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores

Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores

Incorporating some colourful mosaic tiles to the bathroom wall, along with elegant illumination and a large mirror can quickly enhance the space of an environment.

5. Eclectic styling

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bathroom designers say there's nothing more quirky and eclectic than a fabulous colour combination and dramatic tiles.

6. Wooden charm

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Wood has become one of the trendiest features in modern bathrooms for that must-have rustic decor flair.

7. Old-fashioned ceramics

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

If you like the idea of incorporating a Mediterranean inspired decor to your bathroom, then colourful ceramic tiles are the way to go.

8. Neutral chic

Projeto F & M, Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

The colour scheme of this bathroom may be neutral, but the addition of a unique sink and some decorative black and white photographs enhances that contemporary design edge.

9. Some shelves

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Shelving in your bathroom can work as decor and extra storage for your essentials. How about some wooden shelving for that rustic, textured design?

10. Bright and brilliant

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

For a luxurious bathroom, add some gorgeous glazing, sleek fixtures and brilliant illumination. Now how about these: 9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom!?

​9 budget-friendly tips for designing your home
Do you have a favourite bathroom from this feature?

