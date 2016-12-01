The top 10 most popular houses of 2016 (as chosen by you!)

Have you given any thought to the architecture of your home? Ideas that pique the interest of passers-by, guests and visitors to the neighbourhood. In this edition of homify, we reflect on the year, showcasing our 10 most popular houses in the process.
Each of the modern homes has a unique design, elegant atmosphere and inviting charm. The contemporary houses included in this feature are rustic, sophisticated and so chic and attractive, that you may just want to halt your home design for something a bit cuter and more compact.
While this home may have a hidden architecture, there's something about high walls and strong fences that displays durability and security.
The architects of this house did an amazing job, maintaining that rustic identity, but adding some upgraded features.
You may think that this home looks quite small, but the monochrome colour scheme and contemporary architecture, ensures that it is big on style.
The design of this house may have all the makings of traditional style, but its modular architecture brings it into the 21st century too.
Prefabricated homes are becoming the popular choice for living spaces, they are cost-effective, eco-friendly and easy to build.
You may think that a wooden cabin cannot possibly make a fantastic forever home, but this charming cottage will prove you wrong, time and time again.
The dark exterior of this double storey home adds an excellent contemporary look to this suburban street.
There's nothing more warming and cosy to the interior than sunshine, especially on a chilly winter morning. This modern home with gorgeous glazing is so inviting and attractive.
The farm cottage with some contemporary extensions makes way for sophisticated living, albeit in a rustic environment surrounded by the countryside.
A simple home with off-street parking and a neutral colour exterior could be an unbelievable choice for comfortable living. How about: A typical South African style home (with plans!)?