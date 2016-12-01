Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 10 most popular houses of 2016 (as chosen by you!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Country style house
Have you given any thought to the architecture of your home? Ideas that pique the interest of passers-by, guests and visitors to the neighbourhood. In this edition of homify, we reflect on the year, showcasing our 10 most popular houses in the process. 

Each of the modern homes has a unique design, elegant atmosphere and inviting charm. The contemporary houses included in this feature are rustic, sophisticated and so chic and attractive, that you may just want to halt your home design for something a bit cuter and more compact.

1. Conservative and secure

CASA XOCHIMILCO _ II, rOOtstudio rOOtstudio Modern houses
rOOtstudio

rOOtstudio
rOOtstudio
rOOtstudio

While this home may have a hidden architecture, there's something about high walls and strong fences that displays durability and security.

2. Cute and friendly

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The architects of this house did an amazing job, maintaining that rustic identity, but adding some upgraded features.

3. Compact living

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

You may think that this home looks quite small, but the monochrome colour scheme and contemporary architecture, ensures that it is big on style.

4. Modular magic

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The design of this house may have all the makings of traditional style, but its modular architecture brings it into the 21st century too.

5. Prefabricated

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Country style house
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

Prefabricated homes are becoming the popular choice for living spaces, they are cost-effective, eco-friendly and easy to build.

6. Wonderful cabin

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated Home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

You may think that a wooden cabin cannot possibly make a fantastic forever home, but this charming cottage will prove you wrong, time and time again.

7. Double storey splendour

あきる野の家 （ｽｰﾊﾟｰﾛｰｺｽﾄの家）, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Rustic style house
氏原求建築設計工房

氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房

The dark exterior of this double storey home adds an excellent contemporary look to this suburban street.

8. Fresh feeling

Villa Blaricum, Boks architectuur Boks architectuur Eclectic style houses
Boks architectuur

Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

There's nothing more warming and cosy to the interior than sunshine, especially on a chilly winter morning. This modern home with gorgeous glazing is so inviting and attractive.

9. Rustic inspired

Traditional cottage Architects Scotland Ltd Rustic style house
Architects Scotland Ltd

Traditional cottage

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

The farm cottage with some contemporary extensions makes way for sophisticated living, albeit in a rustic environment surrounded by the countryside.

10. Adorable and simple

homify Prefabricated Home
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple home with off-street parking and a neutral colour exterior could be an unbelievable choice for comfortable living. How about: A typical South African style home (with plans!)?

​A simple home with something that everyone can copy
What did you think of our top 10 houses?

