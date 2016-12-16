​The beautiful wooden home with a surprise inside (you'll love it!)

Thanks to state-of-the-art building techniques and the best-of-the-best renewable energy sources, German architectural firm Bau-Fritz has conjured up one of the most advanced eco-homes to date.

However, before we jump into all the detailed information, we want to pause and focus on the superb minimalist-inspired architecture that ensures this house flaunts an exceptional look. Timber panels have been used to cover the entire exterior façade of the structure, with huge sheets of transparent glass added here and there to break the monotony. Yes, it was a bold move, but the end results are so worth it.

And when it comes to the interior spaces, we are treated to plenty of strong design statements that definitely match the boldness portrayed outside.

Get ready to discover a dynamic living space unlike any other…