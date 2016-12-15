​This family built their dream home with a surprisingly small budget

Today on homify 360°, we are taking a look at one gorgeously designed creation that is styled in the vein of a European country estate. This recently completed house manages to combine a traditional country look with contemporary aesthetics in a clean and subtle way; that is, it can pass for both a luxurious mountain cabin and an eye-catching family home in a high-end suburban neighbourhood.
But in addition to looking exquisite, the house also boasts a practical layout. With four bedrooms, three en-suites, and numerous little terrace- and deck spaces, this is a home that can accommodate a large and busy household (and extra guests) most comfortably.
Scroll ahead to discover this magnificent beauty…
Approximately a year ago, the owners of this underdeveloped property approached the professionals at META Architects with an idea for a new home. But their request was not just a typical abode; they wanted something that could stand out from the regular houses seen throughout the region; something that was different and striking.
They presented a vision to the architects for the façade to possess the romantic aesthetic of a country home, but with some modern touches added.
From this perspective, we can clearly see the country inspiration that shaped the exterior sides, like the pitched windows and cantilevered roof lines. However, other shapes and forms, as well as the choice of materials, are clearly more of the modern style.
In order to complement the family’s lifestyle and love for nature, quite a few alluring outdoor features were added close to the internal living spaces. This can be seen in the seamless indoor-outdoor interplay that has been utilised by adding modern patio doors, linking those interior spaces with the raised timber decks.
All it takes is the opening of a door to have the internal living areas feel like one, unified space with the stretched-out landscape.
And what would be the ultimate addition to a house of this size and style? How about a stunning swimming pool?
Since the entire family is quite fond of swimming, this pool is rarely left unused during the summer months. And of course friends and neighbours also get to share in the fun by popping over for a shared splash.
As if that wasn’t enough, the pool can be heated for whenever the temperatures drop and the urge to swim remains strong as ever.
From far away those external walls may appear to be covered by standard timber; however, they are actually a blend of many timbers and plastics. This smart construction was opted for to achieve optimum thermal performance, an important consideration for a home of this size.
In addition, double-glazed windows were added to minimise heat loss and maximise access to sunlight. And, of course, we can’t deny that they complement the house’s appearance and add even more aesthetic quality to the structure.
Since we aren’t privy to interior images, we’ll have to rely on the architectural plans to see the layout of the ground floor and the appropriate amenities. As we’d expect, all the social spaces are located here, such as the kitchen, living room, and dining areas (both formal and informal).
Two of the home's four bedrooms can also be found here—the perfect additions for family members and/or guests for whom that staircase is a bit too much.
The other two bedrooms are located upstairs, with the master suite getting treated to its own 10 m² walk-in closet. Both bedrooms share a similarly large floor space, along with views out towards the garden.
Speaking of dreamy dress-up spaces, take a look at these: Closet designs you'd love for your home.