​This family built their dream home with a surprisingly small budget

Approximately a year ago, the owners of this underdeveloped property approached the professionals at META Architects with an idea for a new home. But their request was not just a typical abode; they wanted something that could stand out from the regular houses seen throughout the region; something that was different and striking.

They presented a vision to the architects for the façade to possess the romantic aesthetic of a country home, but with some modern touches added.

From this perspective, we can clearly see the country inspiration that shaped the exterior sides, like the pitched windows and cantilevered roof lines. However, other shapes and forms, as well as the choice of materials, are clearly more of the modern style.