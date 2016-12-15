​14 beautiful braais to inspire you

Summer has officially sprung, which means spending lots of time outdoors, even after the sun has set. And speaking of outdoor socialising, we have come to the conclusion that gathering around an open fire with good friends and even better drinks are the ideal way to spend this summer.

Throw in a swimming pool in the background, and you are starting to realise the image we have in mind.

So, to get your inspiration flowing (and make you just a tad green with envy), find herewith 14 scrumptious braais that can help you enjoy the ultimate summer get-together. From hot-and-happening Saturday nights to lazy Sunday afternoons, these examples are sure to provide the perfect venue for your range of friends and appropriate dishes.

Let’s take it away…