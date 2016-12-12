Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bathroom transformations you have to see to believe

Leigh Leigh
Metamorfoza łazienki w domu jednorodzinnym w Kwirynowie k/Warszawy, Home Staging Studio AP Home Staging Studio AP
Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house, yet often it gets overlooked in decor and design. Even when we renovate or update our home design, we can end up missing out the bathroom.

This should not be the case. If you think about how much time you spend in this area of the home, you realise why it's actually one of the most important rooms in the house! It should be a peaceful and tranquil space where you truly can regroup and prepare for your day. It's also the area where you can relax after a long day in a hot bubble bath or with a face mask.

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to show you 10 bathroom transformations that will prove to you just how important it is to regularly update this room and look after and maintain it. It can make a huge difference!

Let's take a look!

1. Cramped to stylish

VORHER-NACHHER, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

This design, by professionals Bad Campioni, is a wonderful example of how a little change can make a huge difference. A small, cramped and crowded bathroom with an array of different patterns, colours, textures and tones has been transformed into a modern space.

While colours are great for a bathroom, opt for neutral tones and then brighten them with one dominant colour, such as green. This creates a much more uniform design that is far more appealing.

2. Before: The old-fashioned spot

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This little bathroom was in serious need of a renovation. The old, olive-green features and brown floors and patterned walls make for a very dark and dingy looking space that is anything but relaxing and serene.

There is also no storage space in this little room, which means there is clutter and chaos with items everywhere!

2. After: A minimalist oasis

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this is a bathroom of style and serenity!

The designers have gone for modern fixtures and features and an all white design, which is timeless, clean and trendy.

They have also installed plenty of storage space, including cupboards and shelves under the sink. All soaps, shampoos, towels and other bathroom items can be stored neatly away.

Do you see how this minimalist bathroom proves that sometimes less is more!

3. Before: Sometimes white isn't all right

Metamorfoza kawalerki 35 m2 na Warszawskim Powiślu , studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

If you have an old-fashioned bathroom, sometimes white isn't always the best choice. In fact, it can make for a very dull and dreary bathroom space.

This bathroom was so dreary that someone in the family put up wall stickers in the shower, which is tacky and unattractive!

3. After: Contrasting colours

Metamorfoza kawalerki 35 m2 na Warszawskim Powiślu , studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

With all of the features replaced with modern counter parts, the designers have also brought in some black and white tones to create contrast and a little bit more of a dramatic look and feel. This is much more appealing than the previous design!

4. Before: A lot of potential

Metamorfoza łazienki w domu jednorodzinnym w Kwirynowie k/Warszawy, Home Staging Studio AP Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

While this bathroom is a little bit boring, it holds all sorts of potential thanks to the natural light that flows through the large skylights. 

We're interested to see how Home Staging Studio Ap make it that much more appealing, however!

4. After: A touch of sky blue

Metamorfoza łazienki w domu jednorodzinnym w Kwirynowie k/Warszawy, Home Staging Studio AP Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

Wow!

Here we can truly see how a little bit of colour can make a world of difference.

The blue tones used in this space add a definite form of serenity to the space, while making it that much more homely and appealing.

5. From red to ahead!

VORHER-NACHHER, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni Modern bathroom
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

While the previous bathroom has some eclectic quality to it, the red is a bit overwhelming and jarring!

The designers have thus transformed this space into a more neutral and earthy environment, which is far more soothing for the soul.

Don't you love the orange toilet paper?

6. Before: Boring brown

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

These brown tiles do absolutely nothing for the space, except make it look that much more unappealing! 

The designers also haven't worked with the space available to them here at all, resulting in a very cramped and crowded space. No more than one person could be in this room at once.

6. After: The modern and contemporary haven

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The designers have completely renovated this bathroom, working with the space available to them to create a far more light and appealing area. 

Do you see how the neutral tones are enhanced by the beautiful soft dimming lights that have been installed in the ceiling?

7. Before: Halfway there

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Here we can see that a real effort has been made to create a beautiful and tranquil bathroom area with blue mosaic tiles, which are often a great choice for this area of the home!

Yet, the residents were in need of something far more sophisticated. You won't believe the results!

7. After: The very sleek bathroom

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Now this is a contemporary bathroom!

The designers have replaced everything in this space, opting for very sleek and modern features that are simply jaw-dropping.

If you stepped in this shower, you'd never want to get out.

8. Before: A construction site

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

In this project, we can see that nothing existed in this space before the designers intervened. This is a barely utilised attic space!

8. After: A finished product

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

Do you see how much potential your attic space holds?

The designers have utilised this area for a very elegant and classic bathroom, that features loads of natural light. The tub fits snugly into the corner while the gorgeous and spacious shower takes up the whole one side of the room!

Have a look at these other 9 inspiring examples of attics!

9. Before: The red floors

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

This is an example of just how jarring a bathroom design can be!

The red floors in this space make for a very unappealing area that does nothing to soothe or calm.

While the residents have tried to add some plants and decor to the space for a bit of a decor and design, it is completely lost.

9. After: 50 shades of grey

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

This bathroom now features a stylish combination of white and grey, which is far more appealing than the previous design!

Carefully selected pieces of art and decor items have been used to enhance this space, rather than an array of items that have just been thrown together.

10. Before: The bare attic

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

This space was completely bare before the intervention with old walls and a very dilapidated floor. It doesn't look fit to live in, yet alone enjoy a nice bubble bath.

11. After: The ultimate down time

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

This bathroom is the ultimate design with very simple yet modern features that create a little oasis where family members can escape from the rest of the world!

Don't you love this egg-shaped tub?

You may also be interested in this article on wrong decisions in small bathrooms.

20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the star
Which bathroom transformation are you most impressed by?

