10 bathroom transformations you have to see to believe

Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house, yet often it gets overlooked in decor and design. Even when we renovate or update our home design, we can end up missing out the bathroom.

This should not be the case. If you think about how much time you spend in this area of the home, you realise why it's actually one of the most important rooms in the house! It should be a peaceful and tranquil space where you truly can regroup and prepare for your day. It's also the area where you can relax after a long day in a hot bubble bath or with a face mask.

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to show you 10 bathroom transformations that will prove to you just how important it is to regularly update this room and look after and maintain it. It can make a huge difference!

Let's take a look!