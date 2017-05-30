Woodworking: 6 easy-to-copy tips from one garden

If you want a nice little patio or deck in your garden then we have good news for you—with a little bit of woodworking enthusiasm you can likely craft one yourself! Hooray home improvement!
This is why today we are going to take a leaf out of their book and explore the most gorgeous garden, designed by landscape professionals ipurune.
This garden tour will teach you all sorts of ins and outs when it comes to the ultimate garden design!
A garden can sometimes be overlooked when it comes to the design and decor of your house, but this should not be the case. In fact, your garden should be flawless, enhancing the entire structure of your home. The plants, trees and flowers should be well positioned and neatly pruned, while the grass should be mowed at least once a week.
Today, we are going to see just what an impact a beautiful garden can make on a home design.
Are you curious to find out more?
For starters, you want your garden to be positioned in a place where you can really make the most of your surrounds.
This is exactly what the designers have achieved here, ensuring that the garden overlooks the entire city while breathing new life into the design of the home.
A garden is an area where you want to play with the kids, relax with a good book, enjoy the fresh air and sunshine and feel in touch with nature, despite living in a city. Integrating your garden into the beautiful surrounds does help to make it seem bigger and more spacious.
You'll also notice that there is a large glass sliding door, which connects the home to the garden. This allows the home to open up onto the greenery!
If we look at the garden a little more closely, we can see how the designers have used a smooth, wooden sunken terrace along the side of the house, offering a little area where furniture can be placed such as sun loungers or a little table and chairs.
Running parallel to it is a stone pathway, which offers a clear area for family and friends to make their way through the garden area.
The designers have also very carefully planned the garden, creating little flower beds throughout. Do you see how the plants and flowers are grouped according to colour and height, creating a magical outdoor space?
You may have seen climbers in garden design before, but have you ever seen something like this?
This is a very modern, edgy and slightly rustic design that enhances the garden design, adding subtle yet striking detail to it. It also provides a surface for plants to grow on, making the garden that much more lush.
A structure like this has another advantage. It offers the garden a little bit more privacy from neighbours or passers-by too!
The designers have built a little sheltered area in the corner of the garden where family members can catch some shade while still enjoying the garden if need be. The wooden structure adds another dimension to the exterior space, while making the area that much more multi-functional.
The wood contrasts beautifully with the green tones of the garden, creating a very appealing design. The sheltered area also offers so many uses! You could host lunches or dinners in this space or even an outdoor braai!
If you would like a slighter lightweight material for a space like this, a pergola could also be an option. Have a look at these 10 beautiful and low cost pergolas that will make your neighbours jealous for inspiration.
As we explore the sheltered terrace a little more, we can see how homely and warm wood is for the exterior space. It offers a subtle yet timeless design!
Wood is also great for the outdoors because it is durable. If it is sealed properly, it will last for many years in all weather conditions.
The terrace also features a little cupboard space, where items and accessories can be stored neatly away outside. This could be towels, lanterns or other outdoor accessories.
Your perimetre fence or wall should be just as beautiful and gorgeous as the rest of your home design.
Here we can see how the designers have used slatted wood to create a garden fence, but with a twist in the design! The pointed tops make for a very aesthetically appealing look and feel.
Have a look at these 10 great garden fences for inspiration!
This garden shows us how much detail, work and effort goes into an outdoor design as well as how much of an impact it can have on the overall look and feel of your home.
Don't believe us? Have a look at how you can: Make a big impression with a small front garden.