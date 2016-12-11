18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses

Today most houses are built with a considerable amount of space constraints. With the exception of residential areas in some areas of South Africa where there are large single-family homes or luxury flats, most of us live in relatively small houses.

For those of us who have children, the need for space increases even more, however! For this reason, it is essential to take advantage of every square centimetre as well as invest in practical and functional furniture that can offer many uses in one, single element.

This is precisely what this homify article is about today! We have put together 18 multi-functional pieces of furniture that can really help you to capitalise on the space available in your home.

Do you want to see them?

Come with us!