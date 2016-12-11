Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses

Leigh Leigh
Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
Loading admin actions …

Today most houses are built with a considerable amount of space constraints. With the exception of residential areas in some areas of South Africa where there are large single-family homes or luxury flats, most of us live in relatively small houses. 

For those of us who have children, the need for space increases even more, however! For this reason, it is essential to take advantage of every square centimetre as well as invest in practical and functional furniture that can offer many uses in one, single element. 

This is precisely what this homify article is about today! We have put together 18 multi-functional pieces of furniture that can really help you to capitalise on the space available in your home.

Do you want to see them?

Come with us!

1. A shelf with a desk

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Study/officeDesks
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

To perform administrative tasks in the home or work on the computer, this idea offers a practical and convenient solution when integrating the desk inside a shelf.

2. The closet bed

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

It has always been said that the space under the bed can be better utlised. Here you can place drawers or another storage system underneath it where blankets, duvets and bedding can be placed.

Don't you love this smart bed by professionals SPAMROOM?

3. The hidden kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

In many homes or apartments, the kitchen shares a space with the living room. A good way to divide both environments is to hide a kitchen behind some panels that open and close.

4. A desk is so much more

Escritorios de Madera, Biogibson Biogibson Study/officeDesks Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

By recycling a piece of furniture, like these designers have done, you can create a desk that also serves as storage for all sorts of objects!

5. A coffee table with some extras

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

If you don't want to go without a coffee table in the living room, why not choose a piece of furniture like this one where you can really take advantage of the space inside the table? This provides a whole new level of storage.

6. Desktop against the wall

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Folding furniture is another very functional and practical design that can be used in your home. Don't you love how, when you aren't using this desk, it can be folded against the wall, taking up very little space!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A piece of furniture that divides space

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

To separate environments without constricting space, take advantage of pieces of furniture such as shelves. These allow you to create different functionalities on both sides. Bookshelves or desks are a great option.

Have a look at these other tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

8. The super-table

Escritorio H1, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Study/officeDesks MDF Grey
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

This table offers plenty of storage space where all sorts of desktop accessories, stationery and documents can be stored neatly out of sight. This is a practical solution that allows you to have everything you need at hand.

9. A convertible coffee table

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld Weld Living roomSide tables & trays
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

We've spoken before about taking advantage of coffee tables, but in this design we can see how the surface can be lifted to hold all sorts of treasures below the surface!

10. No more ghosts under the bed… just lots of storage space

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

This is another example of modern and innovative design, where a bookcase structure has been installed underneath the bed. Have you ever seen something so multi-functional?

11. The desk shelf

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Have you ever seen something so small, sleek and perfect?

This little desk opens up to provide more than enough space for reading, surfing the internet or charging devices. The built-in lighting is the cherry on top!

12. Practical solutions for children

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bed doubles up as shelves, drawers and a desk.

We know how messy and disorganised a child's bedroom can get so this is a perfect solution.

13. Furniture housing the TV

Muebles Multimedia, MADERISTA MADERISTA Multimedia roomFurniture Wood Wood effect
MADERISTA

MADERISTA
MADERISTA
MADERISTA

There is no reason not to choose a large piece of furniture that occupies the whole wall. With this design, there is enough space for a television as well as other electronic devices as well as for books and family photographs.

14. The multi-purpose shoe cupboard

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

Whether it is placed in the entrance of the house, in the hall or at the entrance of the bedroom, this furniture offers many possibilities. Not only does it store shoes neatly away but is also provides a space where you can leave keys, wallets, phones or other personal accessories.

15. A kitchen island

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca, Muebles Reciclados Mallorca Muebles Reciclados Mallorca KitchenStorage
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

While not integrated into the furniture, this kitchen island is very multi-functional, offering more versatility to the kitchen as well as an extra surface area and storage space.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration!

16. The bunk bed and desk

Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

In the bedrooms, you can really take advantage of space. This bunk bed structure with shelves and a built-in desk is very compact and effective!

17. An extendable kitchen table

Mesas de cocina extensibles, Furnet Furnet KitchenTables & chairs
Furnet

Furnet
Furnet
Furnet

To gain space in the kitchen, opt for a kitchen table with extendable wings where you can add two extra places if need be.

18. The washing machine in the bathroom cabinet

Baños pequeños, Baños Rom Baños Rom Classic style bathroom
Baños Rom

Baños Rom
Baños Rom
Baños Rom

If you don't have enough space in the kitchen for the washing machine or if you want to take advantage of another space, utilise the bathroom area. Embed it under the right furniture and everything will work together in harmony.

Our ideas don't end here! Look at these: Really clever storage solutions for small homes.

The small but stylish home you'll want to move into today
Did you find this article useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks