The simple but beautiful modular home (with plans!)

Today, we are going to visit Poland and discover the most gorgeous charcoal house designed by professionals Homekoncept Projekty Domow Nowoczesnych.

Often when it comes to architecture and home design, we don't see too many dark colours. Designers tend to go for a more neutral colour palette, capitalising on light tones so that a home will feel more warm, cosy, trendy and homely.

However, today we will see how dark tones can sometimes work, especially when it comes to an exterior facade. Combined with light, wooden finishes, the result is simply striking.

We will also explore some architecture plans, learning how much work, strategy and planning goes into creating a dream house.

Let's take a look!