The simple but beautiful modular home (with plans!)

Today, we are going to visit Poland and discover the most gorgeous charcoal house designed by professionals Homekoncept Projekty Domow Nowoczesnych.
Often when it comes to architecture and home design, we don't see too many dark colours. Designers tend to go for a more neutral colour palette, capitalising on light tones so that a home will feel more warm, cosy, trendy and homely.
However, today we will see how dark tones can sometimes work, especially when it comes to an exterior facade. Combined with light, wooden finishes, the result is simply striking.
We will also explore some architecture plans, learning how much work, strategy and planning goes into creating a dream house.
Let's take a look!
From the front of the house, we can already see how elegant and sophisticated it is with its charcoal tones, interspersed with some light wooden and some white finishes. This is a home that turns heads!
A large grey brick driveway leads up to a double garage, where cars, vehicles and other items can be stored neatly away. This is a wonderful addition to a home and not just because it keeps your car out of the rain! A garage neatly packages the exterior look and feel, as we can clearly see in this image.
The entrance is also right on point, with a sheltered area where guests can wait for the door to be answered. The light wooden door makes for a very warm and welcoming first impression, giving guests a little taste of what to expect from the rest of the home.
The beautiful, manicured garden really enhances the beautiful, charcoal facade.
A garden can really influence your home design so ensure that you invest in some quality gardening tools or a good landscaping service, keeping the lawn neatly mowed and the plants and trees are pruned.
Don't you love the wooden pathway that leads up the side of the house to the back garden?
We can also see how the house features an abundance of large glass windows and doors, allowing plenty of natural light to flow into the home. This works very well with a home that features darker tones.
The back garden is simply fabulous, with an Olympic-size swimming pool and a terrace, complete with comfortable furniture and cosy sun loungers.
This is the ideal family home, with plenty of outdoor space for playing, entertaining or even just relaxing or exercising. Wood is also a great material for a terrace as it looks beautiful and its durable too. You're also less likely to slip when you have wet feet!
Do you see how the large glass windows and doors allow the living area of this home to spill out onto the exterior space, opening up the home in a very modern and sleek design.
Architecture plans are very important, allowing the residents and the architects to remain on the same page when it comes to the design of a home. This way everyone knows what to expect!
In this plan, we can see what the designers had in mind for the ground floor, as well as how they have carefully planned every square metre. We can see how the double garage opens up onto the home, while the designers have also planned for an open plan design that makes for a very spacious look and feel.
Can you read this plan?
In this plan, we can see what the designers had in mind for the upper level of the home. The rooms are a lot more private and closed off from each other, giving the members of the family areas where they can have their own space.
We can also see how there is plenty of space, giving the family everything they need for a cosy and functional home!
From this angle, we can see how the designers carefully planned how the two levels would work in harmony with one another. The stairs are positioned in a perfect place, giving the family access to the second storey easily and conveniently.
We also really get a sense of how the designers have played with the height available to them, creating a beautiful family home that is open, light, bright and spacious.
