A prefab home that can be yours for less than R500,000

Prefabricated homes are nothing new to anyone who has spent any length of time here on the homify site. On a regular basis, we come across wonderful prefab projects from right across the world, which we feel we just have to share with all of you. We have absolutely no doubt that if you went through all the different prefabricated home offerings from professionals on this site, you would find a house that bowls you over. There are, in fact, an endless number of variations on this newly popular home format. Those people who thought that prefab homes offered limited options and were boring have definitely not seen half of the possibilities in this genre.

Today, we will present you with yet another options, which, although another in a long list of fabulous modern houses, brings its own unique character and benefits to the fore. We urge you now to join us in exploring this snow-white beauty of a prefab house!