A prefab home that can be yours for less than R500,000

Prefabricated homes are nothing new to anyone who has spent any length of time here on the homify site. On a regular basis, we come across wonderful prefab projects from right across the world, which we feel we just have to share with all of you. We have absolutely no doubt that if you went through all the different prefabricated home offerings from professionals on this site, you would find a house that bowls you over. There are, in fact, an endless number of variations on this newly popular home format. Those people who thought that prefab homes offered limited options and were boring have definitely not seen half of the possibilities in this genre.
Today, we will present you with yet another options, which, although another in a long list of fabulous modern houses, brings its own unique character and benefits to the fore. We urge you now to join us in exploring this snow-white beauty of a prefab house!
It is with great pleasure that we present you with the Dom Marcel G2, a model of prefabricated home from the prefab specialists, Design Studio Archipelago. These architects have produced a great number of prefab models that is sure to meet every need and budget. All the way from Wroclaw, Poland, the quality of this firm's products are is known across the world.
The Dom Marcel G2 is a model that makes consists of a bright, white facade, complemented by wooden inserts to bring in a natural element.
From this vantage point, we can see the front facade of the house. Here we get the full impact of the design. The snow-white walls are more visible on this side, and the brightness really defines the structure. In contrast, the grey roof shingles bring in some visual interest. We can also see the wooden inserts in the facade, which brings in a natural charm in addition to the visual dynamism.
One of the great things about prefabricated architecture, of course, is that each model comes with several constituents from which you can choose the compartments you desire for your own home. Although the whole point of prefab homes is producing predefined modules, you can still customise the end product to an extent.
The Dom Marcel G2 is also the perfect suburban home, and is sure to suit any modern residential neighbourhood around the world. The traditional architectural design of the building is unassuming and therefore perfect for the suburban environment. That being said, however, the building is still original enough to provide a breath of fresh air in a monotonous residential area.
The hip-roof design we can see atop this house is both functional and aesthetically appealing. We can see that the gate surrounding the house on the property boundary resonates with the grey roof as well. The geometric pattern we can see in the gate is also a low-cost way to bring in some decoration in the scene.
The Design Studio Archipelago describes the Dom Marcel G2 as cosy modernity at its best, and we tend to agree with them. The modern features of this house will render it relevant for some time to come. Due to the simplicity and good taste of the design, it won't be outrageous to say that it is timeless model.
In addition to all of the merits of the building, we would be amiss not to mention the charming little garden that accompanies this design. The minimal and tasteful landscape design of this outdoor area would do well on any property, but is the perfect companion to this snow-white beauty.
