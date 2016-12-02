The top interior design trends for you to copy in 2017

Are you a person who likes to be in line with all the new trends? Do you often change the decoration of your house so that not even a single corner will seem obsolete? Do you carefully follow the news in the field of interior design? Well, then you're in the right place, because this article has been compiled just for you!
With less than a month to the end of 2016, we already know some of the new trends for the coming season in the context of interior design and decoration: colours, materials, accessories and more.Therefore, we offer you a tour that will take us into 2017, in order to prepare ourselves with a nice collection of inspirational ideas. Let's start!
Grey, already appreciated in 2016, will be consolidated and spread in all the decorative elements next year, alone or in combination with other colours. Also at the centre of the interior design scene, we will affirm terracotta tones, which gradually puts aside colder colours like blue or white. The spirit of 2017 will be oriented towards pink and especially the wide range of coral, as well as to golden details.
The use of wood is unrivaled. It is one of those timeless materials that, regardless of the time we are in, becomes a trend in one form or another. In 2017, it will be presented in its most natural and less treated form, in order to enhance the grain and texture.
Despite the primacy of wood, there is another material that will be established in 2017 when it comes to interior decoration: marble. After a period in which its popularity was rather low, the trends of 2017 will see it recover not only as a coating, but also as a structural element in furniture, along with all the materials that imitate it.
Walls will have much to say next year and, among the new features for 2017, we will find finishes in industrial style and unfinished concrete. This line will complement the decorative role of wood and marble which we discussed above.
The propensity for natural decorative patterns or psychedelic patterns will also be present among the trends of 2017. If you want an alternative to the materials which we have referred to above, you can safely bet on wallpaper with this type of decoration as a fashion destined to last.
The world of fabrics will be characterised by a taste for combinations—compositions that will put together natural fabrics such as cotton, wool etc.
It should be said that there is a fabric on which next year will focus on most of all: velvet. Gone are the years when it was relegated to tents, in the next season we will see the spread of velvet pillows, couches, armchairs—whatever you can think of.
The presence of copper, and metals in general, in all kinds of items and accessories, will be another strong trend of 2017. In all cases, these are materials that go perfectly with all kinds of decorative styles, from the industrial to classical. So whatever your beloved style, do not forget to introduce a metallic element in your decor. Lamps, for example, can be the perfect accessory to give a sign of this trend.
Have you still not found the most appropriate style for your decor? You're in luck, because the trends of 2017 will open an interesting range of possibilities to the fashionable. The Nordic style will continue to hold the top spot thanks, among other things, to its penchant for natural materials, neutral colours and straight lines. It will not be the only one to be fashionable, however, the taste for industrial aesthetics (which we saw expressed through the role of concrete or other materials such as copper and metals), for example, will bring appropriate alternatives.
In addition to the 2017 trends in colours, finishes or materials, we can talk about new developments in the techniques of decoration. Here we would like to mention splatter decorations or, similarly, a type of surface treatment that seems sprayed onto articles. Do you have enough courage to choose productions of this genre? It's definitely an easy way to give a touch of originality to your home!
Now these trends are surely very exciting, but if you think you have to start from scratch in the new year, take a look at the basics of interior design.