The top interior design trends for you to copy in 2017

Are you a person who likes to be in line with all the new trends? Do you often change the decoration of your house so that not even a single corner will seem obsolete? Do you carefully follow the news in the field of interior design? Well, then you're in the right place, because this article has been compiled just for you!

With less than a month to the end of 2016, we already know some of the new trends for the coming season in the context of interior design and decoration: colours, materials, accessories and more.Therefore, we offer you a tour that will take us into 2017, in order to prepare ourselves with a nice collection of inspirational ideas. Let's start!