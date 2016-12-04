Your browser is out-of-date.

5 fabulous two-storey homes (and how to copy their facades)

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
LA RIOJA, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Every homeowner and architect alike is well aware of the fact that there comes a time when you need to change the image to your house. When it comes to this, you have to consider that more or less investment will always be a decision that is assumed to be largely influenced by climatic factors, the age of the building, or the change of use of any room. These are all important factors that will impact upon how and when the facade of the house needs to be remodelled.

In addition to these major factors, there are several other things to consider. When you are making changes to the facade of your home, you should be thinking about material costs as well, and consider investing in the labour that should be efficient enough to ensure perfect finishes. As you can see, there is quite a bit of ground to cover, but with sufficient planning and relevant inspiration, you can get the perfect facade for your home in no time. 

In this article we will see some facades that might give you support when you want to modify your home.Lets take a look at these 5 sterling examples…

1. A garden in front

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Eclectic style houses
The use of plants on facades is a refreshing detail that gladdens a house. It involves formally preparing the garden that you will build, considering waterproofing and proper drainage to prevent leaks and stains on the rest of the walls of the facade.

2. New windows on the facade

Residencia em Condominio, Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Modern houses
If you want to open new windows on the facade of your house, you should consider the location and size of existing ones. You must do so by studying the plans of your house, and in case of not having them, we suggest you take a good picture, print it in an expanded size, and work over it with tracing paper to locate new windows.

3. Corner windows

Puerta de Bosque, Arki3d Arki3d Minimalist house
A solution for when you've expanded a room but the window was too small, it is to open the window in a corner if the structure of your home allows it . Linear windows, such as in this picture, will change the ratio to the facade, elongating the appearance. 

4. A colour change

BOSQUES DE BUGAMBILIAS, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
A remodelling of the facade can also be performed by only changing the colour of it, accentuating the volume and structure, or painting the window frames in contrasting colours with the walls.

5. Glass panels on the facade

LA RIOJA, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
If the front of your house is oriented to the sun for most of the day, you can change some external walls to glass. If you really want to use this material and the sun attacks for several hours, you'll have to use curtains as you can see in this picture, which completely blocks its rays and allow you to have a comfortable temperature inside the house. This implies increased spending on investment, and you'll have to take that into account when preparing the budget.

These five facade are sure inspiring, but to keep the creativity flowing, take a look at: The most popular houses of 2016, as chosen by you!

Which of these 5 did you like the most?

