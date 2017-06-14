Home improvement: 13 ideas for a perfect patio

Depending on the space you've got to work with, the patio realistic for you will be different. However, here you can see some beautiful examples to base your plan off.
The patio is a beautiful space of any property, which can entirely transform your home and your entertainment opportunities. Furthermore, a patio can also be a serene spot to retreat to. These features, however, can often cost a pretty penny, especially if you want to create a unique space. Nifty little tips and tricks that will help you transform a space (without spending the earth) are never unwelcome. So, today we're going to let you in on some great ways to upgrade your patio.
Even the tiniest of garden spaces can be dramatically improved, all without you needing to remortgage the house. Join us now and get acquainted with landscape architect expertise and patio tips that will have friends and family begging to know the secret to your success!
Install classic, timeless furniture that is easy to maintain.
Use different materials to mark out different functional areas.
This item lends itself to plenty of green opportunities.
This will give you an organic look that nobody else will have.
They look amazing and offer decent weather cover.
Add some romantic drapes and lights to create an outdoor social space.
Fill your space with full-to-bursting pots!
A coat of super bright paint will do the trick.
Even a tiny space will benefit from a bit of landscaping.
These look utterly amazing and won't take much effort to create. You can even use old pallets!
Contrast materials, such as stone and wood.
Bear in mind, you might need shade-loving blooms.
Simple benches always look great on a patio, but an innovative touch will always be a benefit.
To create numerous little terraces, incorporate different levels to your patio.
