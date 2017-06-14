Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: 13 ideas for a perfect patio

Izelle du Pisanie
Pflanzenfreude.de
Loading admin actions …

Depending on the space you've got to work with, the patio realistic for you will be different. However, here you can see some beautiful examples to base your plan off. 

The patio is a beautiful space of any property, which can entirely transform your home and your entertainment opportunities. Furthermore, a patio can also be a serene spot to retreat to. These features, however, can often cost a pretty penny, especially if you want to create a unique space.  Nifty little tips and tricks that will help you transform a space (without spending the earth) are never unwelcome. So, today we're going to let you in on some great ways to upgrade your patio.

Even the tiniest of garden spaces can be dramatically improved, all without you needing to remortgage the house. Join us now and get acquainted with landscape architect expertise and patio tips that will have friends and family begging to know the secret to your success!

1. Pack a style punch

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Install classic, timeless furniture that is easy to maintain. 

2. Bold and unexpected

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

Use different materials to mark out different functional areas. 

3. Add a wooden trellis

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

This item lends itself to plenty of green opportunities.

4. Embrace recycled materials

Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253

Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253

This will give you an organic look that nobody else will have.

5. Consider a pergola

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

They look amazing and offer decent weather cover.

6. If you already have a pergola…

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add some romantic drapes and lights to create an outdoor social space.

7. Don't skimp on flowers

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Fill your space with full-to-bursting pots!

8. Liven up furniture

La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

A coat of super bright paint will do the trick.

9. Build a pathway

杉田造園 株式会社
杉田造園 株式会社

杉田造園 株式会社
杉田造園 株式会社
杉田造園 株式会社

Even a tiny space will benefit from a bit of landscaping.

10. Vertical garden

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

These look utterly amazing and won't take much effort to create. You can even use old pallets!

11. A modern look

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

Contrast materials, such as stone and wood.

12. Create a micro-garden in the corner

abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo

abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo

Bear in mind, you might need shade-loving blooms.

13. Interesting benches

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Simple benches always look great on a patio, but an innovative touch will always be a benefit. 

14. Play with levels

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

To create numerous little terraces, incorporate different levels to your patio.

Now, to show you what is possible for each outdoor space, take a look at this: Terrace that is transformed from boring to a beautiful space.

Are you keen to use any of these tips for your patio?

