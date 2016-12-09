14 bedrooms with beautiful headboards (and they're easy to copy!)

Here on homify, we have a soft spot for every single room in the house, from bathroom to terrace, and everything in between. If you visit the rooms tab on our page, you will find a whole host of pages filled with inspirational pictures for each category, further divided into different styles. We take no preference of one over the other—each room is important and has something unique to offer. Fortunately, we have the platform and resources to investigate possibilities for each room in detail, and today, we will look at the bedroom.
More specifically, we want to look at a particular feature of the bedroom, one which is often overlooked or undervalued. A headboard can have a great impact on the overall style of the bedroom, and it is important to give some thought to what headboard to choose for your own.
in a quest to aid you with this decision and to provide some inspiration, we now offer you this list of 14 beautiful headboards that you can easily copy for your own bedroom. Take a look and pick your favourite!
This wooden headboard would be simple to recreate with the use of timber planks, or alternatively, printed wallpaper on plywood.
This image shows us a simple and cost-effective alternative to get the visual effect of a headboard—some paint and imagination are all that's needed.
When it comes to the interior design of bedrooms, this classic headboard won't go out of style.
This headboard consists of three panels with a beautiful oriental design painted on it. Absolutely blissful.
When it comes to kids' rooms, a bit of colour will never hurt.
This wooden design is accentuated by simple but rich textiles and two feature lamps.
This upholstered headboard provides a gentle contrast to the geometric background.
A printed headboard can be a statement piece in your bedroom.
Choosing a headboard with a recessed shelf will ensure some handy storage space.
There are few things that lend an air of luxury to a bedroom like a quilted, upholstered headboard.
This simple white headboard is the perfect contrast to the other intense colours and materials used in this room.
If you have an alcove or recessed space in your wall, it may just be the perfect foundation for a headboard and bed.
Nothing beats a good old wooden headboard that is part of the bedframe. You can liven it up with modern textiles and some natural elements.
