14 bedrooms with beautiful headboards (and they're easy to copy!)

Here on homify, we have a soft spot for every single room in the house, from bathroom to terrace, and everything in between. If you visit the rooms tab on our page, you will find a whole host of pages filled with inspirational pictures for each category, further divided into different styles. We take no preference of one over the other—each room is important and has something unique to offer. Fortunately, we have the platform and resources to investigate possibilities for each room in detail, and today, we will look at the bedroom.

More specifically, we want to look at a particular feature of the bedroom, one which is often overlooked or undervalued. A headboard can have a great impact on the overall style of the bedroom, and it is important to give some thought to what headboard to choose for your own.

in a quest to aid you with this decision and to provide some inspiration, we now offer you this list of 14 beautiful headboards that you can easily copy for your own bedroom. Take a look and pick your favourite!