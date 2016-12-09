Your browser is out-of-date.

14 bedrooms with beautiful headboards (and they're easy to copy!)

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Here on homify, we have a soft spot for every single room in the house, from bathroom to terrace, and everything in between. If you visit the rooms tab on our page, you will find a whole host of pages filled with inspirational pictures for each category, further divided into different styles. We take no preference of one over the other—each room is important and has something unique to offer. Fortunately, we have the platform and resources to investigate possibilities for each room in detail, and today, we will look at the bedroom.

More specifically, we want to look at a particular feature of the bedroom, one which is often overlooked or undervalued. A headboard can have a great impact on the overall style of the bedroom, and it is important to give some thought to what headboard to choose for your own. 

in a quest to aid you with this decision and to provide some inspiration, we now offer you this list of 14 beautiful headboards that you can easily copy for your own bedroom. Take a look and pick your favourite!

1. Impressions

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
This wooden headboard would be simple to recreate with the use of timber planks, or alternatively, printed wallpaper on plywood. 

2. Simple as can be

Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker Sirface Graphics Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards attic bedroom,double bed,loft bed,bedroom,wall sticker,wall art
Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

This image shows us a simple and cost-effective alternative to get the visual effect of a headboard—some paint and imagination are all that's needed.

3. Rhythmic choices

homify Industrial style bedroom Solid Wood Blue
An alternative timber headboard will bring a dynamic look.

4. Wooden grill

Guest Bed Margaret Berichon Design Classic style bedroom Solid Wood Beige leather,timber,solid wood
Guest Bed

When it comes to the interior design of bedrooms, this classic headboard won't go out of style.

5. Triptych

Bedroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey contemporary,beachhouse,rustic,bedroom,grey,wood,deck
Bedroom 2

This headboard consists of three panels with a beautiful oriental design painted on it. Absolutely blissful.

6. For a children's room

Casa Storni, Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
When it comes to kids' rooms, a bit of colour will never hurt. 

7. Sweet and simple

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
House Oranjezicht

This wooden design is accentuated by simple but rich textiles and two feature lamps.

8. Soft contrast

Project ^, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Project ^

This upholstered headboard provides a gentle contrast to the geometric background. 

9. Photogenic

Nuovo Loft, Studio di Architettura Tundo Studio di Architettura Tundo Modern style bedroom
A printed headboard can be a statement piece in your bedroom.

10. Recessed

Loft do casal - Small loft for two., Mariana Von Kruger Mariana Von Kruger Minimalist bedroom
Choosing a headboard with a recessed shelf will ensure some handy storage space.

11. Quilted luxury

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern style bedroom
House Wolmarans

There are few things that lend an air of luxury to a bedroom like a quilted, upholstered headboard. 

12. Minimal

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
This simple white headboard is the perfect contrast to the other intense colours and materials used in this room. 

13. Built-in

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Truckee Residence

If you have an alcove or recessed space in your wall, it may just be the perfect foundation for a headboard and bed. 

14. Tradition

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
Oakland Bedroom Collection

Nothing beats a good old wooden headboard that is part of the bedframe. You can liven it up with modern textiles and some natural elements. 

If this list still didn't fulfil your inspiration craving, take a look at: How you can choose, and even build, your perfect headboard.

The top 10 most popular bedrooms of the year
Which of these headboard ideas would you like to try out in your bedroom?

